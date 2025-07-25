  • home icon
  • Citi DC Open 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick 

By SAGNIK DATTA
Published Jul 25, 2025 01:10 GMT
Brandon Nakashima (L) vs Alex de Minaur (R) preview (Source: Getty Images)
Match Details

Fixture: (14) Brandon Nakashima vs (7) Alex de Minaur

Date: July 25, 2025

Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center, Washington, USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $ 2,396,115

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Brandon Nakashima vs Alex de Minaur preview

In Picture: Nakashima in action (Getty)
One of the quarterfinal matches at the 2025 Citi DC Open will feature fourteenth seed Brandon Nakashima facing off against seventh seed Alex de Minaur.

Nakashima has won 24 of the 43 matches he has played across the Main and the Challenger Tours. His best runs have come on the hard courts of Acapulco and on the clay of Houston, as he reached the semifinals in both.

At Washington, being one of the seeds meant that Nakashima received a bye in the opening round. He started with a confident 6-3, 6-4 win over compatriot Ethan Quinn in the second round. In the third round, he faced former Top-10 player Cameron Norrie, winning 7-6 (3), 6-3 against the British player to reach his fourth quarterfinal of the season.

Alex de Minaur has a 32-13 win-loss record in 2025 so far, with two notable performances in Rotterdam and Monte Carlo. In the former, he reached the final and fell short against Carlos Alcaraz, whereas in the latter, he reached the semis and lost against Lorenzo Musetti.

De Minaur got a bye in the opening round of the Citi DC Open, as he is one of the seeded players. In the first match that he played, he won 7-6 (5), 6-2 against By Yunvhaokete in the second round. In the next round, he played a close three-set match against eleventh seed Jiri Lehecka, winning 7-6 (4), 6-7 (6), 6-4 to reach his fourth quarterfinal in 2025.

Brandon Nakashima vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

Nakashima has a 1-0 head-to-head record against De Minaur, winning the only match 6-4, 6-0 in Antwerp in 2021.

Brandon Nakashima vs Alex de Minaur odds

Player NameMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Brandon Nakashima-225TBDTBD
Alex de Minaur+175TBDTBD
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Brandon Nakashima vs Alex de Minaur prediction

In his two matches at Washington so far, Nakashima has won 80 percent of his points behind his first serve and 65 percent of the points behind his second serve. He has a 40 percent break point conversion rate and has saved all five break points he has conceded on his serve.

Meanwhile, De Minaur has also won 80 percent of his first serve points in a couple of outings at Washington and won 62 percent of the second serve points. He has a 38 percent conversion rate on break points and has saved five of the eight break points he has conceded on his serve.

Current form and seeding indicate that De Minaur is the favorite, but playing with the home crowd behind him, Nakashima can well push the Australian to the distance.

Pick- Alex de Minaur to win in three sets

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
