Citi DC Open 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick 

Match Details
Fixture: (14) Brandon Nakashima vs (7) Alex de Minaur
Date: July 25, 2025
Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center, Washington, USA
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $ 2,396,115
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Brandon Nakashima vs Alex de Minaur preview
One of the quarterfinal matches at the 2025 Citi DC Open will feature fourteenth seed Brandon Nakashima facing off against seventh seed Alex de Minaur.
Nakashima has won 24 of the 43 matches he has played across the Main and the Challenger Tours. His best runs have come on the hard courts of Acapulco and on the clay of Houston, as he reached the semifinals in both.
At Washington, being one of the seeds meant that Nakashima received a bye in the opening round. He started with a confident 6-3, 6-4 win over compatriot Ethan Quinn in the second round. In the third round, he faced former Top-10 player Cameron Norrie, winning 7-6 (3), 6-3 against the British player to reach his fourth quarterfinal of the season.
Alex de Minaur has a 32-13 win-loss record in 2025 so far, with two notable performances in Rotterdam and Monte Carlo. In the former, he reached the final and fell short against Carlos Alcaraz, whereas in the latter, he reached the semis and lost against Lorenzo Musetti.
De Minaur got a bye in the opening round of the Citi DC Open, as he is one of the seeded players. In the first match that he played, he won 7-6 (5), 6-2 against By Yunvhaokete in the second round. In the next round, he played a close three-set match against eleventh seed Jiri Lehecka, winning 7-6 (4), 6-7 (6), 6-4 to reach his fourth quarterfinal in 2025.
Brandon Nakashima vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head
Nakashima has a 1-0 head-to-head record against De Minaur, winning the only match 6-4, 6-0 in Antwerp in 2021.
Brandon Nakashima vs Alex de Minaur odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Brandon Nakashima vs Alex de Minaur prediction
In his two matches at Washington so far, Nakashima has won 80 percent of his points behind his first serve and 65 percent of the points behind his second serve. He has a 40 percent break point conversion rate and has saved all five break points he has conceded on his serve.
Meanwhile, De Minaur has also won 80 percent of his first serve points in a couple of outings at Washington and won 62 percent of the second serve points. He has a 38 percent conversion rate on break points and has saved five of the eight break points he has conceded on his serve.
Current form and seeding indicate that De Minaur is the favorite, but playing with the home crowd behind him, Nakashima can well push the Australian to the distance.
Pick- Alex de Minaur to win in three sets