Citi DC Open 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Magdalena Frech preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Elena Rybakina vs (5) Magdalena Frech

Date: July 25, 2025

Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C., USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,282,951

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+, DAZN

Elena Rybakina vs Magdalena Frech preview

Elena Rybakina at the Citi DC Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina will face fifth seed Magdalena Frech in the quarterfinals of the Citi DC Open 2025.

Rybakina received a bye into the second round as the third seed, where she was up against rising teen star Victoria Mboko. The Kazakh was off to a fast start, sweeping the first three games of the opening set to go 3-0 up. However, her younger rival brought her momentum to a halt with her own three-game run to level the score.

The tide turned in Rybakina's favor once again, who bagged the next three games to take the set. She landed the first blow in the opening set to go up a break, though Mboko was able to get back on serve down the line. The Kazakh upped the ante towards the end of the set, reeling off the last three games to score a 6-3, 7-5 win.

Frech beat qualifier Yuliia Starodubtseva 6-2, 6-4 to set up a second-round date with former World No. 1 Venus Williams. The Pole ran away with the first set, nabbing five games on the trot from 2-1 onwards. She carried this momentum into the second set as well, breaking her opponent's serve twice for a 4-1 lead.

Williams tried her best to claw her way back into the match and even retrieved one of the breaks to make it 4-2. However, her efforts were in vain as Frech secured another break of serve to go 5-2 up, and then served out the match for a 6-2, 6-2 win.

Elena Rybakina vs Magdalena Frech head-to-head

Rybakina leads Frech 1-0 in the head-to-head record at the WTA level. She won their previous encounter at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 in three sets.

Elena Rybakina vs Magdalena Frech odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina





Magdalena Frech







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Elena Rybakina vs Magdalena Frech prediction

Magdalena Frech at the Citi DC Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Mboko challenged Rybakina in her first match on hardcourts since March, though the latter was able to quell the teenager's resistance. She improved her record for the season to 32-13, with half of those wins coming on hardcourts against seven losses.

Frech's win over Williams was her 10th of the season and fifth on hardcourts. She also registered back-to-back wins for the second time this year following her third-round finish at the Australian Open in January.

Frech pushed Rybakina to three sets when they met in Dubai a year ago. However, the former's result this year indicates that she's is in no place to challenge the latter this time. While the Pole has cruised through the Citi DC Open draw so far, Rybakina will present a different challenge compared to her previous opponents. The Kazakh will be highly favored to come through this clash.

Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in straight sets.

