Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari

Date: July 25, 2025

Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Centre, Washington, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,282,951

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari preview

Emma Raducanu will continue her campaign at the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 with her quarterfinal matchup against Maria Sakkari.

Ad

Trending

Despite not winning any titles in 2025 yet, Raducanu has enjoyed a decent performance on hard courts. She boasts a 60% win rate across eight tournaments.

She had an impressive start to the season with a third-round appearance at the Australian Open. However, she was unable to maintain her form in the subsequent tournaments, losing in the opening rounds of Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Indian Wells.

Raducanu’s best result came just before the clay court swing began. In Miami, she defeated Emma Navarro, McCartney Kessler and Amanda Anisimova before suffering a 4-6, 7-6(3), 2-6 loss against Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals.

Ad

She has returned to form in Washington, clinching a spot in the last eight stage of the event after cruising past Marta Kostyuk and Naomi Osaka.

Sakkari, on the other hand, is in the midst of the worst season of her career. She has won just eight out of 19 matches on the hard courts, being unable to advance past the second round of any tournament before Washington.

However, her current form suggests a resurgence reminiscent of her time as World No. 3. The Greek player has looked sharp, while defeating strong opponents like Katie Boulter and Emma Navarro without dropping a set.

Ad

Friday’s match against Raducanu marks new ground for her, as it will be her first quarterfinal appearance of the season.

Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head

Emma Raducanu leads the head-to-head 3-0. In their last meeting at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships, the Brit won in straight sets.

Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Raducanu Maria Sakkari

Ad

(Odds will be added when available)

Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari prediction

Maria Sakkari may be having her best performance across an otherwise disappointing season, but her past struggles on hard courts cannot be overlooked. Statistically, Raducanu has the upper hand in nearly every key category.

She leads with a stronger first serve percentage, wins more points on both her first and second serves, hits more aces and commits fewer faults. On top of that, she converts break points more efficiently and defends them better as well.

Ad

If the match witnesses a tiebreak, Raducanu still has the edge, boasting a superior tiebreak win rate.

Prediction: Raducanu to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More