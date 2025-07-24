Match Details
Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari
Date: July 25, 2025
Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Centre, Washington, USA
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,282,951
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari preview
Emma Raducanu will continue her campaign at the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 with her quarterfinal matchup against Maria Sakkari.
Despite not winning any titles in 2025 yet, Raducanu has enjoyed a decent performance on hard courts. She boasts a 60% win rate across eight tournaments.
She had an impressive start to the season with a third-round appearance at the Australian Open. However, she was unable to maintain her form in the subsequent tournaments, losing in the opening rounds of Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Indian Wells.
Raducanu’s best result came just before the clay court swing began. In Miami, she defeated Emma Navarro, McCartney Kessler and Amanda Anisimova before suffering a 4-6, 7-6(3), 2-6 loss against Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals.
She has returned to form in Washington, clinching a spot in the last eight stage of the event after cruising past Marta Kostyuk and Naomi Osaka.
Sakkari, on the other hand, is in the midst of the worst season of her career. She has won just eight out of 19 matches on the hard courts, being unable to advance past the second round of any tournament before Washington.
However, her current form suggests a resurgence reminiscent of her time as World No. 3. The Greek player has looked sharp, while defeating strong opponents like Katie Boulter and Emma Navarro without dropping a set.
Friday’s match against Raducanu marks new ground for her, as it will be her first quarterfinal appearance of the season.
Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head
Emma Raducanu leads the head-to-head 3-0. In their last meeting at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships, the Brit won in straight sets.
Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari odds
(Odds will be added when available)
Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari prediction
Maria Sakkari may be having her best performance across an otherwise disappointing season, but her past struggles on hard courts cannot be overlooked. Statistically, Raducanu has the upper hand in nearly every key category.
She leads with a stronger first serve percentage, wins more points on both her first and second serves, hits more aces and commits fewer faults. On top of that, she converts break points more efficiently and defends them better as well.
If the match witnesses a tiebreak, Raducanu still has the edge, boasting a superior tiebreak win rate.
Prediction: Raducanu to win in straight sets.