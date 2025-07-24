Citi DC Open 2025: Emma Raducanu vs Naomi Osaka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs (WC) Naomi Osaka
Date: July 24, 2025
Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center, Washington, USA
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $ 1,282,951
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Emma Raducanu vs Naomi Osaka preview
In a highly anticipated match, two former Grand Slam champions, Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka, will face off against each other in the second round of the 2025 Citi DC Open.
Raducanu fared moderately on the hardcourts this year, winning 8 of her 15 matches, and reaching the quarterfinal of the Miami Open, where she lost 4-6, 7-6 (3), 2-6 against Jessica Pegula.
Raducanu had a better outing on the natural surfaces, winning 11 of the 18 matches across the clay and grass court seasons. She had a decent fourth-round run in Rome, losing 1-6, 2-6 against Coco Gauff, and reached the quarterfinal at the Queen's Club Championships, losing 2-6, 4-6 against Zheng Qinwen. At Washington, she began her campaign with a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over the seventh seed, Marta Kostyuk, in the first round.
Naomi Osaka had some injury struggles in court earlier this year, as she could not finish her matches at the ASB Classic final and the Australian Open. Overall, the Japanese player has won 10 of the 14 matches she has played on the hard courts this year, which also includes a fourth-round appearance at the Miami Open.
On the natural surfaces, Osaka had some success as she won a Challenger title on clay, which was her first title on the surface. On grass, she had disappointing results, including her 6-3, 4-6, 4-6 loss against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the third round at Wimbledon. At the Citi DC Open, she started with a strong performance, winning 6-2, 7-5 against Yulia Putintseva in the first round.
Emma Raducanu vs Naomi Osaka head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.
Emma Raducanu vs Naomi Osaka odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Emma Raducanu vs Naomi Osaka prediction
Osaka has a 68 percent win rate on hard courts, with seven titles on the surface from 12 finals, including four hard-court Major titles. Her last hard-court title came at the 2021 Australian Open, where she won against Jennifer Brady in the final.
Raducanu has a 55 percent win rate on hard courts, with her only WTA title on the surface coming at the 2021 US Open. The Brit has also reached a Challenger final on the hard courts, losing 1-6, 6-2, 4-6 against Clara Tauson at the 2021 Chicago Challenger.
Given their overall hard-court records and current form, Osaka is the slight favorite to win the upcoming match.
Pick- Naomi Osaka to win in three sets
