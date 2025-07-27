Citi DC Open 2025 Final: Leylah Fernandez vs Anna Kalinskaya preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Leylah Fernandez vs Anna Kalinskaya

Date: July 27, 2025

Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open

Round: Final

Venue: William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center, Washington, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,282,951

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+, DAZN

Leylah Fernandez vs Anna Kalinskaya preview

Fernandez in action at the 2025 Citi DC Open (Image Source: Getty)

Leylah Fernandez will take on Anna Kalinskaya in the final of the 2025 Citi DC Open on Sunday, July 27.

Fernandez registered a comprehensive 6-3, 6-3 win over Maya Joint to kick-start her campaign in Washington. She faced top-seed Jessica Pegula in the second round. After sharing the spoils in the first two sets, the Canadian earned a crucial break in the 12th game of the third set to win the match 6-3, 1-6, 7-5.

Fernandez continued her scintillating run as she got the better of Taylor Townsend, 6-4, 7-6(4), in the quarterfinals. She then staged a remarkable comeback win over third-seed Elena Rybakina, 6-7(2), 7-6(3), 7-6(3), to reach the final.

Meanwhile, Kalinskaya has been dominant so far at the WTA 500 event, as she has yet to drop a single set. She defeated fellow Russian Kamilla Rakhimova, 6-2, 6-3, and eighth-seed Magda Linette, 6-4, 6-0, to advance to the quarterfinals.

Kalinskaya faced fourth-seed Clara Tauson in the quarterfinals. She broke the Dane thrice in each set to register a 6-3, 7-5 win. The Russian secured a relatively straight-forward win over Emma Raducanu in the semifinals. She held her serve well and broke the Brit four times, which proved sufficient for her to claim a 6-4, 6-3 win.

Leylah Fernandez vs Anna Kalinskaya head-to-head

Fernandez leads the head-to-head 1-0. In their only previous meeting at the 2021 Guadalajara Open, the Canadian registered a 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 win over Kalinskaya.

Leylah Fernandez vs Anna Kalinskaya odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Leylah Fernandez +105 +1.5 (-235) Over 20.5 (-150) Anna Kalinskaya -130 -1.5 (+160) Under 20.5 (+105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)

Leylah Fernandez vs Anna Kalinskaya prediction

Kalinskaya at the 2025 Citi DC Open (Image Source: Getty)

Fernandez will make her first final appearance of the season at the Citi DC Open. The Canadian has been especially good at creating break-point opportunities (44). However, her conversion rate of 27% is a point of concern.

On the other hand, Kalinskaya's overall play has been impressive, putting her baseline play and powerful serve to good effect. She has barely been tested by her opponents so far, having been broken just five times across four matches.

Although Fernandez has the head-to-head advantage, Kalinskaya looks the better in-touch at the moment to win this encounter. This will be the Russian's first title of her career if she wins the summit clash.

Pick: Kalinskaya to win in three sets.

