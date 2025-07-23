Citi DC Open 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Aleksandar Kovacevic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Frances Tiafoe vs Aleksandar Kovacevic

Date: July 23, 2025

Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center, Washington, USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $ 2,396,115

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Frances Tiafoe vs Aleksandar Kovacevic preview

In Picture: Tiafoe at Wimbledon

Sixth seed and heavy home favorite Frances Tiafoe is all set to begin his American hard-court swing as he takes on Aleksandar Kovacevic in the second round of the 2025 Citi DC Open. Tiafoe's form this year has been volatile, as the American player could not win more than a single match at any of his first six events of the year.

Trending

The clay-court season revived Tiafoe's 2025, as he reached the final in Houston, where he lost 4-6, 2-6 against Jenson Brooksby, and then reached his maiden Roland Garros quarterfinal, where he lost against Lorenzo Musetti in four sets. The grass-court season was a disappointment for the American, as he could only win one match and had a second-round exit at Wimbledon, going down against Cameron Norrie in four sets. At the Citi DC Open, he received a bye in the opening round.

Aleksandar Kovacevic has won 29 of the 49 matches he has played in 2025, including his matches on the Challenger Tour. The young American player has won two titles on the Challenger Tour this year, winning the Capa Cana Challenger with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Damir Dzumhur in the final and winning the Oeiras 2 Challenger with a 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over Zsombor Piros in the final.

Kovacevic has done well on the main Tour as well, as he reached the final in Montpellier as a qualifier, losing 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-7 (2) against Felix Auger-Aliassime. He entered Washington on the back of another final run at the Los Cabos Open, where he lost 4-6, 2-6 against Denis Shapovalov. At the Citi DC Open, he began his campaign with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win over Quentin Halys in the first round.

Frances Tiafoe vs Aleksandar Kovacevic head-to-head

Tiafoe has a 2-0 head-to-head record against Kovacevic. The last time they played each other, Tiafoe won 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 at the US Open last year.

Frances Tiafoe vs Aleksandar Kovacevic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Frances Tiafoe -190 TBD TBD Aleksandar Kovacevic +145 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Frances Tiafoe vs Aleksandar Kovacevic prediction

Tiafoe has a decent hard-court record, as the American player has reached four finals on the surface, with his sole hard-court title coming at Delray Beach back in 2018. Apart from the Tour-level finals, Tiafoe has had two semifinal runs at the US Open in 2022 and 2024, losing against Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz, respectively.

Kovacevic reached his maiden hard-court final at the Open Occitanie this year and then followed it up with another final appearance on the hard courts of Los Cabos. He has a good hard-court record on the Challenger Tour as well, winning six titles from seven finals on the surface.

Tiafoe has always inspired tennis back in the States, as he thrives on the crowd support. With the crowd behind him and a favorable head-to-head, the sixth seed is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Tiafoe to win in straight sets

