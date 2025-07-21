Citi DC Open 2025: Jenson Brooksby vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: Jenson Brooksby vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Date: July 21, 2025

Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center, Washington, USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $ 2,396,115

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jenson Brooksby vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview

In Picture: Jenson Brooksby (Getty)

Home favorite Jenson Brooksby will face Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round of the 2025 Citi DC Open. Brooksby has won 19 of the 34 matches he has played in 2025, including a claycourt title in Houston, which he won against Frances Tiafoe in the final.

Trending

However, Brooksby's hardcourt results have been underwhelming this year, with the American player not getting past the third round on the surface. His best hardcourt result this year has been reaching the third round in Indian Wells, where he lost 5-7, 4-6 against eventual champion Jack Draper. Comparatively, he has done well on the natural surfaces. Besides the title in Houston, Brooksby also reached a grass-court final in Eastbourne, losing 5-7, 1-6 against Taylor Fritz.

Yoshihito Nishioka has not been in the best of form in 2025, winning only nine matches so far in the season. All nine wins for the Japanese player have come on hard courts, with his best showing coming in Dallas, where he retired against Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals.

Since that retirement, Nishioka has won only one out of his next nine matches. He could not register a single win in either of the clay or grass-court seasons. Injuries have hampered the Japanese player as he has had four retirements and one withdrawal during this losing streak.

Jenson Brooksby vs Yoshihito Nishioka head-to-head

Nishioka has a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head against Brooksby, winning their only match 6-4, 6-3 at the 2022 Citi DC Open.

Jenson Brooksby vs Yoshihito Nishioka odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jenson Brooksby -325 -1.5 (-130) Over 21.5 (-115) Yoshihito Nishioka +240 +1.5 (-110) Under 21.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jenson Brooksby vs Yoshihito Nishioka prediction

Brooksby has fared well on hard courts in his short career, having reached two finals on the surface. He reached the finals in Dallas and Atlanta in 2022, losing against the likes of Reilly Opelka and Alex de Minaur.

Meanwhile, all of Nishioka's success has come on hard courts, as the Japanese player has won three titles from six finals on the surface, the last of which came at the Atlanta Open last year, where he won against Jordan Thompson in the final. He is a former runner-up in Washington, having made the final in 2022, where he lost against Nick Kyrgios.

Broosby is the favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the in-form player, and Nishioka's fitness is a concern as he has had multiple retirements in recent months.

Pick- Brooksby to win in straight sets

