Citi DC Open 2025: Learner Tien vs Andrey Rublev preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Learner Tien vs (5) Andrey Rublev

Date: July 23, 2025

Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, USA

Surface: Hard

Category: ATP 500

Prize Money: $2,396,115

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Learner Tien vs Andrey Rublev preview

Tien in action at the 2025 Wimbledon (Image Source: Getty)

Learner Tien will take on fifth-seed Andrey Rublev in the second round of the 2025 Citi DC Open on Wednesday, July 23.

Ad

Trending

Tien has had an inconsistent run on the tour this year. His best performances have come on hard courts. The American reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and the Mexican Open quarterfinals. However, he suffered back-to-back first-round exits at the Sunshine Double.

Following a second-round exit at Wimbledon, Tien commenced his Citi DC Open campaign with a first-round clash against fellow American Emilio Nava. He created eight break point opportunities, converting half of them to secure a comprehensive 6-1, 6-4 win.

Ad

Rublev had an impressive hard-court run in February, reaching the Open Occitanie semifinals, the ABN AMRO Open quarterfinals, and winning the Qatar Open title. However, this was followed by three back-to-back defeats.

Rublev already commenced his North American hard-court swing at the Los Cabos Open. He defeated Alex Hernandez and Emilio Nava before falling to Aleksandar Kovacevic in the semifinals of the ATP 250 event. He earned a first-round bye in Washington.

Ad

Learner Tien vs Andrey Rublev head-to-head

The two players have yet to play each other on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 ahead of Wednesday's fixture.

Learner Tien vs Andrey Rublev odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Learner Tien +170 +1.5 (-155) Over 22.5 (-125) Andrey Rublev -220 -1.5 (+105) Under 22.5 (-115)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Learner Tien vs Andrey Rublev prediction

Rublev at the 2025 Los Cabos Open (Image Source: Getty)

Rublev has a 10-9 win-loss record on hardcourts this year. The Los Cabos Open likely served as a transition tournament from grass to hard for the Russian, preparing him better for the Washington event.

Ad

On the other hand, Tien has the advantage of already experiencing the conditions at the ATP 500 tournament. The American looked confident throughout the first round. However, getting a similar result against the higher-ranked Rublev looks unlikely.

Rublev is the clear winner heading into the match. His aggressive baseline play, combined with powerful serves, should help him get past Tien without much trouble.

Pick: Rublev to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gautham Krishna Gautham's passion for tennis paved his path to a career in journalism at Sportskeeda, where he has been working for almost two years. Before joining the company, he sharpened his writing skills at The Bridge, covering football as a journalist.



With over 700 articles under his belt at Sportskeeda already, Gautham continues to deliver top-notch articles that cater to readers' interests. Before sharing his insights, he diligently cross-references information from various sources and stays updated by following key figures on social media, always striving to cater to readers' interests.



His ultimate goal is to earn the respect of his colleagues and retire with pride, akin to his idol Roger Federer. While his admiration for the 'Swiss Maestro' is unshakeable, he recognizes Novak Djokovic as the GOAT and believes that the Serb's records speak for themselves.



He is known for his strong opinions, including his firm belief that certain aspects of tennis, like let, should be reconsidered or removed altogether. When he's away from his keyboard, Gautham finds comfort in playing football, reading books, and listening to music. Know More