Citi DC Open 2025: Learner Tien vs Andrey Rublev preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Learner Tien vs (5) Andrey Rublev
Date: July 23, 2025
Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 32)
Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, USA
Surface: Hard
Category: ATP 500
Prize Money: $2,396,115
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Learner Tien vs Andrey Rublev preview
Learner Tien will take on fifth-seed Andrey Rublev in the second round of the 2025 Citi DC Open on Wednesday, July 23.
Tien has had an inconsistent run on the tour this year. His best performances have come on hard courts. The American reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and the Mexican Open quarterfinals. However, he suffered back-to-back first-round exits at the Sunshine Double.
Following a second-round exit at Wimbledon, Tien commenced his Citi DC Open campaign with a first-round clash against fellow American Emilio Nava. He created eight break point opportunities, converting half of them to secure a comprehensive 6-1, 6-4 win.
Rublev had an impressive hard-court run in February, reaching the Open Occitanie semifinals, the ABN AMRO Open quarterfinals, and winning the Qatar Open title. However, this was followed by three back-to-back defeats.
Rublev already commenced his North American hard-court swing at the Los Cabos Open. He defeated Alex Hernandez and Emilio Nava before falling to Aleksandar Kovacevic in the semifinals of the ATP 250 event. He earned a first-round bye in Washington.
Learner Tien vs Andrey Rublev head-to-head
The two players have yet to play each other on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 ahead of Wednesday's fixture.
Learner Tien vs Andrey Rublev odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Learner Tien vs Andrey Rublev prediction
Rublev has a 10-9 win-loss record on hardcourts this year. The Los Cabos Open likely served as a transition tournament from grass to hard for the Russian, preparing him better for the Washington event.
On the other hand, Tien has the advantage of already experiencing the conditions at the ATP 500 tournament. The American looked confident throughout the first round. However, getting a similar result against the higher-ranked Rublev looks unlikely.
Rublev is the clear winner heading into the match. His aggressive baseline play, combined with powerful serves, should help him get past Tien without much trouble.
Pick: Rublev to win in straight sets.