Citi DC Open 2025 SF: Elena Rybakina vs Leylah Fernandez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (3) Elena Rybakina vs Leylah Fernandez

Date: July 26, 2025

Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open

Round: Semifinal

Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C., USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,282,951

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+, DAZN

Elena Rybakina vs Leylah Fernandez preview

Elena Rybakina at the Citi DC Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Third seed Elena Rybakina will face Leylah Fernandez in the semifinals of the Citi DC Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Rybakina beat Victoria Mboko 6-3, 7-5 to book her spot in the quarterfinals, where she was up against fifth seed Magdalena Frech. The two were on even terms for most of the first set, until the Kazakh raised her level towards the end. She bagged three games on the trot to claim the opener.

The second set played out almost similarly. The two initially matched each other shot for shot, until Rybakna turned up the intensity. She went on a four-game run to seal a routine 6-3, 6-3 win.

Ad

Fernandez beat Maya Joint 6-3, 6-3 in the first round and followed it up with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-5 win over top seed Jessica Pegula. She took on her former doubles partner Taylor Townsend in the quarterfinals.

Fernandez overcame a break deficit in the first set to go 5-1 up. However, Townsend stopped her from serving out the set twice by reeling off the next three games to make it 5-4. The Canadian put an end to her opponent's comeback bid by breaking her serve yet again to clinch the set.

Ad

Townsend led by a break in the second set, and even held a set point while serving for the set at 5-4. However, Fernandez fended it off to get back on serve. While she blew a match point on the American's serve in the 12th game, she came out on top in the ensuing tie-break for a 6-4, 7-6 (4) win.

Elena Rybakina vs Leylah Fernandez head-to-head

Their rivalry is currently tied at 1-1. Fernandez won their previous meeting at the Cincinnati Open 2024 in three sets.

Ad

Elena Rybakina vs Leylah Fernandez odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina





Leylah Fernandez







Ad

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Elena Rybakina vs Leylah Fernandez prediction

Leylah Fernandez at the Citi DC Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fernandez survived a spirited challenge from Townsend to reach her first semifinal of the season. Rybakina outplayed Frech with ease to reach her fifth semifinal of the year. She won 84 percent of her first serve points and didn't lose her serve even once in the previous round.

Ad

Both of Fernandez and Rybakina's previous matches were contested last year, that too on hardcourts. Each player has one win over the other. Their most recent contest in Cincinnati was memorable for the wrong reasons. They hit a combined 30 double faults between them, and struggled during their service games.

Both of them have played miles better at the Citi DC Open. However, Fernandez was seen cramping towards the end of her match against Townsend, and also injured her ankle. Depending on the severity of the injury, she could be at a disadvantage. Rybakina's form coupled with her opponent's injury scare makes her the favorite to win this match.

Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More