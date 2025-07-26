Citi DC Open 2025 SF: Elena Rybakina vs Leylah Fernandez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Elena Rybakina vs Leylah Fernandez
Date: July 26, 2025
Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Round: Semifinal
Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C., USA
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,282,951
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+, DAZN
Elena Rybakina vs Leylah Fernandez preview
Third seed Elena Rybakina will face Leylah Fernandez in the semifinals of the Citi DC Open 2025.
Rybakina beat Victoria Mboko 6-3, 7-5 to book her spot in the quarterfinals, where she was up against fifth seed Magdalena Frech. The two were on even terms for most of the first set, until the Kazakh raised her level towards the end. She bagged three games on the trot to claim the opener.
The second set played out almost similarly. The two initially matched each other shot for shot, until Rybakna turned up the intensity. She went on a four-game run to seal a routine 6-3, 6-3 win.
Fernandez beat Maya Joint 6-3, 6-3 in the first round and followed it up with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-5 win over top seed Jessica Pegula. She took on her former doubles partner Taylor Townsend in the quarterfinals.
Fernandez overcame a break deficit in the first set to go 5-1 up. However, Townsend stopped her from serving out the set twice by reeling off the next three games to make it 5-4. The Canadian put an end to her opponent's comeback bid by breaking her serve yet again to clinch the set.
Townsend led by a break in the second set, and even held a set point while serving for the set at 5-4. However, Fernandez fended it off to get back on serve. While she blew a match point on the American's serve in the 12th game, she came out on top in the ensuing tie-break for a 6-4, 7-6 (4) win.
Elena Rybakina vs Leylah Fernandez head-to-head
Their rivalry is currently tied at 1-1. Fernandez won their previous meeting at the Cincinnati Open 2024 in three sets.
Elena Rybakina vs Leylah Fernandez odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Elena Rybakina vs Leylah Fernandez prediction
Fernandez survived a spirited challenge from Townsend to reach her first semifinal of the season. Rybakina outplayed Frech with ease to reach her fifth semifinal of the year. She won 84 percent of her first serve points and didn't lose her serve even once in the previous round.
Both of Fernandez and Rybakina's previous matches were contested last year, that too on hardcourts. Each player has one win over the other. Their most recent contest in Cincinnati was memorable for the wrong reasons. They hit a combined 30 double faults between them, and struggled during their service games.
Both of them have played miles better at the Citi DC Open. However, Fernandez was seen cramping towards the end of her match against Townsend, and also injured her ankle. Depending on the severity of the injury, she could be at a disadvantage. Rybakina's form coupled with her opponent's injury scare makes her the favorite to win this match.
Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in straight sets.