Citi DC Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Jul 25, 2025 04:34 GMT
Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina - Image Credits: Getty
Match Details

Fixture: (1) Taylor Fritz vs (12) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: July 25, 2025

Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Centre, Washington, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $2,396,115

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

First seed Taylor Fritz will continue his campaign at the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 with his quarterfinals clash against 12th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

also-read-trending Trending

Fritz has enjoyed a strong season so far, capturing two titles during the grass court swing. While those wins came on a different surface, his hard-court performances have also been impressive. Having participated in six hard-court events, the American No.1 has recorded a solid 72.7% win rate.

After second-round exits in Dallas and Delray Beach, Fritz bounced back with an excellent run during the Sunshine Double. He surpassed his points tally from last year by advancing to the third round at Indian Wells and reaching the semifinals in Miami, where he was defeated by eventual champions Jack Draper and Jakub Mensik, respectively.

Now in the North American swing, Fritz has gotten off to a flying start. He’s yet to drop serve, having cruised past Aleksandar Vukic 6-3, 6-2 and Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, 6-4 in commanding fashion.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina began his season on a high note. At the Australian Open, he pulled off remarkable comebacks in back-to-back matches where he was down two sets to love. He defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jakub Mensik, posting his best result at the Happy Slam by powering his way into the fourth round.

About a month later, Davidovich Fokina was in the midst of his best stretch of the season. He made back-to-back finals appearances in Delray Beach and Acapulco, knocking out big-name players like Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, and Denis Shapovalov along the way.

Davidovich Fokina looked underprepared in his first hard-court tournament following the conclusion of the grass swing. He suffered a shocking 3-6, 4-6 opening-round loss against James Duckworth.

Still, this setback didn’t dent his confidence. He bounced back strong at the ongoing ATP 500 event, cruising through the first two rounds with straight-set wins over Jaume Munar and Learner Tien.

Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

Fritz leads the head-to-head 4-3.

Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

PlayerMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Taylor Fritz
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
(Odds will be added when available)

Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Fritz holds a huge statistical advantage over Davidovich Fokina across most key categories. Apart from boasting a superior win rate, the Californian excels in the serving department. He records higher first and second serve percentages on hard courts, winning more points on both, hitting 8.1 more aces per match, and committing fewer double faults.

Fritz also performs better under pressure, saving a greater percentage of break points and converting more of his own chances.

Given his current form, Fritz is regarded as a favorite to win the title, making it difficult for Fokina to pull off an upset.

Prediction: Fritz to win in straight sets.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
