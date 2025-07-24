Citi DC Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Matteo Arnaldi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Taylor Fritz vs Matteo Arnaldi

Date: July 24, 2025

Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C., USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $2,396,115

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Taylor Fritz vs Matteo Arnaldi preview

Taylor Fritz at the Citi DC Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Top seed Taylor Fritz will lock horns with Matteo Arnaldi in the third round of the Citi DC Open 2025.

Fritz received a bye into the second round as one of the seeded players, where he was up against Aleksandar Vukic. The American barely broke a sweat throughout the match, outplaying his opponent from start to finish. He broke his opponent's serve thrice without dropping his own serve even once to score a 6-3, 6-2 win.

Arnaldi rallied from a set down to beat Daniel Altmaier 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (2) to set up a second-round date with 16th seed Lorenzo Sonego. The 24-year-old initially squandered his break advantage in the first set but got back on track towards the end, bagging the last three games of the set to take it.

The second set played out in similar fashion. Arnaldi's early lead evaporated, but he finished the match on a strong note, reeling off the final three games of the match for a 7-5, 7-5 win.

Taylor Fritz vs Matteo Arnaldi head-to-head

Arnaldi leads their rivalry 1-0. He won their previous meeting at the Mexican Open 2024 in three sets.

Taylor Fritz vs Matteo Arnaldi odds

Taylor Fritz vs Matteo Arnaldi prediction

Matteo Arnaldi at the Boss Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Arnaldi snapped his three-match losing skid with his win over Altmaier in the first round. He backed it up with another solid win over Sonego, hitting 27 winners and unforced errors each during the match. He also won 79 percent of points on the back of his first serve.

Fritz put up a commanding display of tennis in his first match on hardcourts in four months. He won 88 percent of his first serve points and fired 11 aces. He struck a total of 28 winners and had half as many unforced errors. He improved his record on hardcourts this year to 15-6 with the win. He will now aim to make the last eight at the Citi DC Open for the second time in his career.

Arnaldi managed to upset Fritz in their only prior meeting. With a 2-3 record against top 10 players this year, he could prove to be a tricky customer for Fritz to deal with. However, the American has a 13-2 record since the start of June. His current form indicates that he's ready to avenge his prior loss to Arnaldi.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in straight sets.

