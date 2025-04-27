Novak Djokovic-conqueror Matteo Arnaldi's girlfriend Mia addresses being apart during Madrid feat

Matteo Arnaldi was over the moon after crushing Novak Djokovic at the 2025 Madrid Open. Meanwhile, his girlfriend, Mia Savio, lamented being separated during his achievement.

Djokovic suffered his fourth opening-match defeat of the season at the Masters 1000 event in Madrid, after Doha, Indian Wells, and Monte-Carlo. The Serb, who entered as the fourth seed, was granted a bye in the first round and faced Arnaldi in the second round on Saturday, April 26.

Novak Djokovic’s campaign, however, did not pan out as planned, as his Italian opponent dismissed him with little difficulty, closing the contest in just one hour and 42 minutes with a 6-3, 6-4 scoreline.

Arnaldi was supported by his team members from the sidelines, with his girlfriend, Mia Savio, being a notable absentee. As it turned out, Savio, an Australian fashion entrepreneur, was back home in Melbourne when her partner booked his place in the second round against his idol.

Mia Savio, who frequently supports Matteo Arnaldi from the player’s box, promptly watched him beat the 24-time Grand Slam champion from the comfort of her home but wasn’t too pleased about being separated from him. She made her feelings known on Instagram:

"The one tournament I don’t go to @mattearnalds plays Djokovic," she wrote, adding spiral-eyes emoji.

Arnaldi's girlfriend Mia Savio on Instagram

After her boyfriend’s dominant performance, she continued:

"And wins," she wrote, adding teary-eyed emojis.

Matteo Arnaldi's girlfirend on Instagram

Arnaldi and Savio met through mutual friends while the latter was a student in Italy in 2022. The couple have been together since and regularly express their admiration for each other through active support and sweet messages on social media.

Matteo Arnaldi after beating Novak Djokovic at Madrid Open 2025: "I was just happy to be on court"

Matteo Arnaldi (L) pictured with Novak Djokovic at the 2025 Madrid Open - Image Source: Getty

Matteo Arnaldi has often expressed that he is a great admirer of Novak Djokovic and considers him his idol. He was thus elated to finally take the court against the Serb at the Madrid Open, having never faced him in a competitive setting before.

After the victory, the 24-year-old made an appearance on the Tennis Channel, where he reflected on the match.

"I still haven’t realized but, you know, I’m just happy. Like I said on court, I was just happy to play him; he’s always been my idol," he said.

Arnaldi revealed that he was battling nerves during the initial moments of their contest, despite being the first one to clinch a break.

"I was just happy to be on court and I was trying to enjoy because I was very nervous at the start," he said.

The Italian said that he eventually settled his nerves and turned his focus to winning the match.

"But when you get on court it’s different. The tension goes a little bit away and you try to win. For sure, you go on court to win," he said.

The win against Novak Djokovic was Matteo Arnaldi’s second against a top 5 player, having beaten Casper Ruud, then ranked No. 4, at the same tournament in 2023. He faces Damir Dzumhur for a place in the fourth round at the Madrid Open, where he's chasing his maiden career title.

