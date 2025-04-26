Novak Djokovic makes concerning statement about future after shocking Madrid Open loss

Novak Djokovic suffered a shock second-round exit from the 2025 Madrid Open on Saturday (April 26), losing to Italy's Matteo Arnaldi in straight sets. Following his defeat, the Serb cast doubts on a future appearance at Caja Magica during his post-match press conference.

Djokovic arrived at Caja Magica this week in a bid to secure his fourth crown in Madrid and 100th ATP singles title. However, the 24-time Major winner put together an uninspiring display against the World No. 44 Arnaldi in his opener, losing serve thrice en route to a 3-6, 4-6 defeat.

The former World No. 1 was seemingly bogged down by his second-round performance at the Madrid Open, going by his comments to the Spanish media. After being asked whether the 2025 edition of the tournament could possibly mark the last time he played in Madrid, the 37-year-old insisted that it was plausible, thereby hinting at a potential retirement soon.

"It could be. It could be," he said via The Tennis Letter. "I'm not sure if I will come back. So, I don't know, I don't know what to say. I mean, I'll come back, maybe not as a player, of course. I hope it's not, but it could be."

Novak Djokovic had shown promising signs in March as he reached his sixth career final of the Miami Masters. Although the 24-time Major winner dropped the title match in two tight tiebreakers to the fast-rising Jakub Mensik, his claycourt season prospects were looking on the up after his run at the 1000-level event.

The Serb, however, has failed to replicate the same form in his last two tournaments. He lost to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo in his Monte-Carlo Masters opener by a scoreline of 3-6, 4-6 earlier this month, and with his most recent defeat in Madrid, the end is seemingly near for him.

Novak Djokovic on early exit at Madrid Open 2025: "Kind of new reality for me... not really thinking about getting far in the tournament"

During his post-match press conference in Madrid, Djokovic expressed dismay at how his 2025 Madrid Open campaign had ended. He also insisted that failing to go deep at big tournaments was previously not acceptable to him.

"Not big (expectations) at all, to be honest. I was hoping I can play one more match than I played in Monte-Carlo," Djokovic told the media in Madrid. "Kind of new reality for me, I have to say. You know, trying to win a match or two, not really thinking about getting far in the tournament. It's a completely different feeling from what I had in 20-plus years of professional tennis."

Novak Djokovic will next play at the Italian Open - a tournament that he has won six times. The Serb will be eager to enjoy a good showing in Rome, considering it is the final Masters-level event on clay in the lead-up to the French Open.

