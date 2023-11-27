Matteo Arnaldi could not contain his emotions as he gave team Italy a head start ahead of Jannik Sinner’s heroics in their 2023 Davis Cup title win.

Italy emerged as the Davis Cup champions after defeating last year’s runner-up Australia in the summit clash on Sunday, November 26. The squad included Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti, Matteo Arnaldi, Lorenzo Sonego, and Simone Bolleli, with Filippo Volandri as the captain. Sinner and Arnaldi were in the driver’s seat in the final and got the job done in two matches.

Matteo Arnaldi, ranked World No. 44, was the first to take the court. He was chosen as World No. 27 Lorenzo Musetti’s replacement on the given day and faced Australia’s Alexei Popyrin. This was the duo’s third clash of the year, with their rivalry tied at 1-1.

The Italian got off to a strong start, winning the opener 7-5, but was unable to maintain the same level in the second set as Popyrin seized the opportunity to clinch the set 6-2. Arnaldi struggled to find his form in the final set as well. He gifted his Australian counterpart eight breakpoint opportunities but ultimately saved each one of those. The Italian, however, pulled a rabbit out of the hat on Alexei Popyrin’s serve at 5-4 in the decider, eking out a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 win for his country.

Arnaldi's emotions were visible following the significant victory as he ecstatically celebrated the win with his teammates. The 22-year-old then rushed to hug his girlfriend Mia Savio, a fellow tennis player from Australia, and fell into her arms crying.

In his on-court interview, Matteo Arnaldi revealed that his girlfriend lost an important person in her life last month.

“It’s very emotional. More because a very important person passed away a month ago for me and my girlfriend, so this is for him. She doesn’t know what it means for me. And also, for the country, but it was very emotional to play this event for me,” he said.

“I think now I won one of the most important matches in my life, so I don’t know what to say right now,” he added.

After Matteo Arnaldi's heroics, Italy's Jannik Sinner delivered the final blow against Australia in the Davis Cup 2023 final

Jannik Sinner, Matteo Arnaldi, and the Italian team pictured after winning the 2023 Davis Cup title

Jannik Sinner, who produced a tremendous campaign this season, did not let his team down in the Davis Cup Finals either. In the quarterfinal against the Netherlands, the 22-year-old defeated Tallon Griekspoor, 7-6 (3), 6-1. He then carried Italy to the semifinals by winning the doubles against Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof, partnering with Lorenzo Sonego.

In the semifinal against Serbia on Saturday, Italy was on the brink of crashing out as Sinner found himself three match points down against Novak Djokovic in the second rubber. The Italian, however, showed immense resilience and eventually edged out the World No. 1 with a 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 win. Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego then repeated their heroics in the doubles clash against Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic to book their place in the final against Australia.

After Matteo Arnaldi’s stunning display against Australia's Alexei Popyrin in the opening match on Sunday, Jannik Sinner clobbered Australia’s Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-0, thus guiding Italy to a historic second Davis Cup title, and a first in 47 years.