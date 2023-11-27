WATCH: Italy's joyous celebrations after winning the Davis Cup for the first time in 47 years

Italy ended their long drought of Davis Cup glory by defeating Australia 2-0 in the final on Sunday, November 26, in Malaga, Spain. Led by Jannik Sinner, who earlier stunned World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, the Italians claimed their second title in the history of the competition and their first since 1976.

Italy and Australia both overcame tough opponents in the quarterfinals and semifinals to reach the final showdown. Italy defeated Chile and Sweden in Group A and then edged past Serbia and Netherlands in the knockout rounds.

Australia beat France and Switzerland in Group B and then cruised past Finland and Czech Republic in the final eight. The Australians, who were seeking their 29th crown, had to settle for the runners-up spot for the second year in a row.

The final was expected to be a close contest, but it turned out to be a one-sided affair in favor of the Italians. In the first singles match, Matteo Arnaldi upset Alexei Popyrin in three sets, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.

In the second singles match, Sinner faced off against Alex de Minaur. The former dismantled the latter in a stunning display of power and precision, 6-3, 6-0, sparking wild celebrations among his teammates and fans.

The Italians were ecstatic as they lifted the trophy and celebrated their historic achievement. Various clips from the event surfaced online where members of the team can be seen celebrating the historic achievement.

The first clip showed the Italian teammates rushing to the court and hugging Sinner after he defeated De Minaur.

The second clip showed the Italian team standing on the podium after winning the Davis Cup Finals and singing the national anthem as the Italian crowd joined them with pride.

The third clip showed Lorenzo Sonego and Lorenzo Musetti spraying champagne on their teammates upon clinching the championship title.

A look at Jannik Sinner's performance in the 2023 Davis Cup Finals

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals

Jannik Sinner was the star of the show as Italy claimed their first Davis Cup title in 47 years on Sunday in Malaga, Spain.

The 22-year-old, who reached the final of the ATP Finals last week, won all five matches he played in the tournament, including three singles and two doubles.

In the quarterfinals, the World No. 4 beat Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (3), 6-1, and teamed up with Lorenzo Sonego to beat Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof, 6-3, 6-4, as Italy came back from a point down to beat the Netherlands 2-1.

In the semifinals, the Italian pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year by beating World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5. He then partnered with Sonego again to beat the pair of Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic, 6-3, 6-4, as Italy stunned Serbia 2-1.

Jannik Sinner clinched the decisive point for Italy by beating Alex de Minaur, 6-3, 6-0, in the second singles match after Matteo Arnaldi had given Italy a 1-0 lead by defeating Alexei Popyrin in three sets.