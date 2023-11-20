Davis Cup Finals 2023: Complete schedule, qualified teams, format and more

The tennis action for 2023 will conclude at the Davis Cup this week. The World Cup of tennis will be held from November 21-26, in Malaga, Spain. The hosts aren't one of the final eight teams competing here.

Spain was eliminated in the group stage itself which took place in September. The United States and France were among the other two high-profile teams who didn't make the cut for the knockout stage.

Players are extra motivated when it comes to playing for their countries, so the Davis Cup has always produced some thrilling matches. With that, here's all the relevant information regarding the tournament:

Davis Cup Finals format

The tournament underwent some changes in 2019 which completely altered the feel of the Davis Cup. Now, the tournament takes place in three main stages. First up is the qualifying round in early February in which 24 teams participate, followed by the group stage in September, which is contested by 16 teams.

Eight teams make it through the group stage and advance to the Davis Cup Finals, which is the knockout stage. Earlier, there used to be five rubbers in each tie, which consisted of four singles matches and a lone doubles tie. Each match was a best out of five sets contest as well.

However, following the 2019 update, there are only three rubbers in each tie. Two singles matches and a doubles match are played, with each being a best of three sets showdown.

Qualified Teams

Team Canada at the 2023 Davis Cup.

The eight teams who qualified for the Davis Cup Finals are Canada, Serbia, Australia, Italy, Finland, Great Britain, Netherlands and Czechia. The Canadians won their first title last year and are the defending champions.

The Canadian team is made up of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gabriel Diallo, Alexis Galarneau, Milos Raonic and Vasek Pospisil. Alex de Minaur leads the Australians with Max Purcell, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Jordan Thompson and Matthew Ebden joining him.

Jiri Lehecka, Tomas Machacm Jakub Mensik and Adam Pavlasek represent the Czech Republic. Emil Ruusuvuori, Otto Virtanen, Patrick Kaukovalta, Harri Heliovaara and Patrik Niklas-Salminen comprise the Finland squad.

The British contingent consists of Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper, Liam Broady, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski. Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti, Matteo Arnaldi, Lorenzo Sonego and Simone Bolelli spearhead the Italian challenge.

The Netherlands's team has Tallon Griekspoor, Botic van de Zandschulp, Wesley Koolhof, Jean-Julien Rojer and Gijs Brouwer in it. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic leads Serbia, with Dusan Lajovic, Laslo Djere, Miomir Kecmanovic and Hamad Medjedovic being his teammates.

Schedule

The first quarterfinal is scheduled between Canada and Finland for Tuesday, November 21 at 4 p.m. local time. The Czech Republic and Australia will square off the following day at the same time.

Two quarterfinals are lined up for Thursday, November 23. First up are Italy and the Netherlands at 10 a.m., with Serbia and Great Britain following them at 4 p.m. The first semifinal will be held on Friday, November 24 at 4 p.m.

The second semifinal will be contested on Saturday, November 25 at 12 p.m. The title round will be held on Sunday, November 26 and will start at 4 p.m.

