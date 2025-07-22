Citi DC Open 2025: Taylor Townsend vs Tatjana Maria preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (Q) Taylor Townsend vs Tatjana Maria

Date: July 22, 2025

Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center, Washington, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $ 1,282,951

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Taylor Townsend vs Tatjana Maria preview

In Picture: Townsend in action (Getty)

One of the first-round matches at the 2025 Citi DC Open will feature home qualifier Taylor Townsend taking on Germany's Tatjana Maria. Townsend had a horrible start to her singles season in 2025, losing her first five matches. She secured her first win against Yanina Wickmayer in the Indian Wells qualifier, but lost to Varvara Lepchenko in the next round of the qualifying.

Townsend's best win streak came in Miami, where she won four consecutive matches to reach the third round as a qualifier, where she lost 1-6, 6-7 (3) to Zheng Qinwen. At the Citi DC Open, she began her qualifying campaign with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-0 win over Camila Osorio in the first round. In the final round, she won 6-4, 6-2 against Emiliana Arango to enter the main draw.

Including ITF tennis, Tatjana Maria has a 24-21 win/loss record in 2025, with the German player reaching two finals on the ITF Tour. She recently reached the final in Newport, losing to Caty McNally. But she won the title in Bengaluru, beating Leolia Jeanjean 6-7 (0), 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

On the main Tour, Maria had her best moment at the Queen's Club Championships, where she won the title as a qualifier. In her seven-match win streak, she beat the likes of Leylah Fernandez, Karolina Muchova, Madison Keys, and Elena Rybakina before winning 6-3, 6-4 against Amanda Anisimova in the final.

Taylor Townsend vs Tatjana Maria head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.

Taylor Townsend vs Tatjana Maria odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Townsend -220 -1.5 (+110) Over 21.5 (-130) Tatjana Maria +170 +1.5 (-160) Under 21.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Taylor Townsend vs Tatjana Maria prediction

Townsend is yet to reach a singles final on the WTA Tour, but has seven hardcourt titles on the ITF Tour. At Washington, she is a two-time finalist in doubles, winning the title last year along with Asia Muhammad.

Maria is yet to reach a hardcourt final in her WTA career. All of her four career titles have come on natural surfaces, and the German player has a 33 percent win rate on the hard surface. She did have a hardcourt Challenger title in Barranquilla in 2023, where she beat Fiona Ferro 6-1, 6-2 in the final.

With the match being on a hardcourt and the home crowd supporting her, Townsend is the slight favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Townsend to win in three sets

