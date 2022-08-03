Citi Open 2022: Alex de Minaur vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Alex de Minaur vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Date: August 3, 2022

Tournament: Citi Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Washington, D.C., United States

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $708,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Alex de Minaur vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview

World No. 21 Alex de Minaur will face off against Yoshihito Nishioka in the second round of the Citi Open on Wednesday.

Alex de Minaur began August on a fabulous note. The Australian captured his first title win of the season at the 2022 Atlanta Open. He clinched his second Atlanta Open title and sixth overall by defeating American Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-3 in the final.

De Minaur has a 32-16 win-loss ratio this season. Apart from lifting the title, he made it to the semifinals of three ATP events – the Barcelona Open, the Lyon Open and the Eastbourne International.

The 23-year-old also made it to the fourth round of both the Australian Open as well as Wimbledon. He lost a tight contest against Chilean Cristian Garin in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2-6, 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-4, 7-6(6).

De Minaur received a bye in the first round of the Citi Open.

Yoshihito Nishioka, meanwhile, has had a relatively unexciting season. The World No. 96 has distributed his time between the ATP tour and the Challenger tour. In 2022, he has a 5-10 win-loss ratio in the main draws

The Japanese tennis player won the Columbus Challenger earlier in the year. He managed to reach the quarterfinals at the Mexican Open where he was taken out by Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

Nishioka advanced to the second round at the Citi Open after defeating American Jenson Brooksby 6-4, 6-3 in the first round.

Alex de Minaur vs Yoshihito Nishioka head-to-head

Nishioka leads head-to-head against de Minaur 2-0. The players have competed against each other at the 2018 Miami Open and the 2019 Cincinnati Masters, with Nishioka coming out on top in both those encounters.

Alex de Minaur vs Yoshihito Nishioka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Alex de Minaur -357 -4.5 (+100) Over 21.5 (-105) Yoshihito Nishioka +260 +4.5 (-139) Under 21.5 (-133)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alex de Minaur vs Yoshihito Nishioka prediction

De Minaur will try to get his first win against the Japanese tennis player

De Minaur will be the favorite to win this battle.

The Australian will be in good spirits coming off of lifting the trophy in Atlanta. Although he hasn’t had other spectacular results this season, de Minaur has been a tough opponent.

Both de Minaur and Nishioka are counterpunchers. They rely on their defensive skills to win points.

Nishioka is considered to be one of the best counterpunchers in the game, which is a major reason why the Japanese player has been able to outplay and win matches against de Minaur.

The Australian will try to make volleys and come to the net to mix things up. He will also try to use his down-the-line backhand to get the better of Nishioka.

One can expect a lot of long rallies in this encounter.

Nishioka’s recent loss of form may see him struggle to dominate this face-off. De Minaur should be able to register his first win against the Japanese player.

Pick: De Minaur to win in three sets.

