Citi Open 2022: Grigor Dimitrov vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Grigor Dimitrov vs Adrian Mannarino.

Date: August 3, 2022.

Tournament: Citi Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Washington, D.C., United States.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $708,530.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Grigor Dimitrov is seeded fifth at the Citi Open

Fifth seed Grigor Dimitrov will take on Adrian Mannarino in the second round of the Citi Open on Wednesday.

Dimitrov has won 18 out of 31 matches this season, with a semifinal run at the Monte-Carlo Masters being his best performance. He beat the likes of Casper Ruud and Hubert Hurkacz before losing to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in three sets. The Bulgarian also made the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters but lost to Andrey Rublev.

During the grass-court season, Dimitrov reached the last 16 of the Queen's Club Championships after beating Cameron Norrie in the first round. However, he lost to Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets.

The Bulgarian then competed at Wimbledon but was forced to retire from his first-round match against Steve Johnson due to a thigh injury.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



#Wimbledon A sad moment for Grigor Dimitrov, who is forced to retire from his first round match against Steve Johnson A sad moment for Grigor Dimitrov, who is forced to retire from his first round match against Steve Johnson#Wimbledon https://t.co/XI2QKG9hsM

Mannarino is currently ranked 67th in the world and has won 18 out of 35 matches this season. The Frenchman's most notable achievement was reaching the semifinals of the Libema Open in s-Hertogenbosch. He beat Andreas Seppi, Alex de Minaur and Brandon Nakashima before losing to Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

Mannarino suffered an opening-round exit at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport after losing to Dan Evans. The 34-year-old then entered the main draw of the Atlanta Open as a lucky loser and made the quarterfinals by beating Peter Gojowczyk and Andres Martin.

However, Mannarino lost 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 to eventual champion Alex de Minaur in the last eight.

At the Citi Open, Mannarino reached the second round with a 6-2, 6-4 win over American wildcard Bradley Klahn.

Citi Open @CitiOpen



Borna Gojo d. James Duckworth

Jack Draper d. Stefan Kozlov

Adrian Mannarino d. Bradley Klahn

Donna Vekic d. Mayar Sherif

Kaia Kanepi d. Greet Minnen

Lin Zhu d. Harriet Dart



#CitiOpen A few results from around the groundsBorna Gojo d. James DuckworthJack Draper d. Stefan KozlovAdrian Mannarino d. Bradley KlahnDonna Vekic d. Mayar SherifKaia Kanepi d. Greet MinnenLin Zhu d. Harriet Dart A few results from around the grounds 🎾🇭🇷 Borna Gojo d. James Duckworth 🇦🇺🇬🇧 Jack Draper d. Stefan Kozlov 🇺🇸🇫🇷 Adrian Mannarino d. Bradley Klahn 🇺🇸🇭🇷 Donna Vekic d. Mayar Sherif 🇪🇬🇪🇪 Kaia Kanepi d. Greet Minnen 🇧🇪🇨🇳 Lin Zhu d. Harriet Dart 🇬🇧#CitiOpen

Grigor Dimitrov vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

Dimitrov has a 3-0 head-to-head record against Mannarino. The two first locked horns in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Delray Beach Open, with the Bulgarian winning 6-4, 7-5.

Dimitrov then beat Mannarino 6-7(8), 6-2, 7-6(2) in the last 16 of the 2020 Mexican Open. The two met at the same tournament in 2021 and once again, Dimitrov prevailed after the Frenchman retired due to an injury. The scoreline read 6-4, 3-0.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Adrian Mannarino odds

Player Name Moneyline Grigor Dimitrov -275 Adrian Mannarino +210

All odds sourced from BetMGM (odds will be updated when available)

Grigor Dimitrov vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Dimitrov has produced a few good performances this season and will enter the match as the slight favorite. The 31-year-old has won 25 out of 41 matches on hardcourt since 2021, which is better than Mannarino's record of 14-16 on the surface in that timeframe.

Dimitrov's versatility will be difficult for Mannarino to handle. The Bulgarian has a lot of variety in his game, often employing slices and drop shots to baffle his opponents. He has a solid serve as well, along with good court coverage.

Mannarino won 89% of points on his first serve in his last outing and will be keen to make the most out of his service games in this match as well. The 34-year-old had a good run in Atlanta last week, which would have boosted his spirits. When in rhythm, he can be difficult to deal with.

However, Dimitrov has never lost to Mannarino and can be expected to extend his head-to-head lead over the Frenchman.

Pick: Dimitrov to win in three sets.

