Citi Open 2023: Anhelina Kalinina vs Jennifer Brady preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Anhelina Kalinina vs (PR) Jennifer Brady

Tournament: Citi Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Washington D.C., United States

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $780,637

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN

Anhelina Kalinina vs Jennifer Brady preview

Anhelina Kalinina at the 2023 Italian Open.

World No. 28 Anhelina Kalinina will square off against 2021 Australian Open finalist Jennifer Brady in the first round of the 2023 Citi Open.

Kalinina has underperformed at the Majors this year, making it to the third and second round of the Australian Open and Wimbledon respectively. She crashed out in the first round of the French Open.

Kalinina's best result this season has been a runner-up finish at the Italian Open, which helped her reach a career high ranking of No. 25. She made it to the last eight at the Hobart International, the only other tournment where she reached the quarterfinals this year.

Following a hiatus of nearly two years, Brady finally returned to competitive tennis at an ITF event in Canada last week. She defeated Kyoka Okamura in the first round, but fell to Himeno Sakatsume in the next round. She initially planned to return to action at the French Open, but a foot injury delayed her comeback.

Anhelina Kalinina vs Jennifer Brady head-to-head

The two have not faced off in a main draw match so far, so the official head-to-head stands at 0-0. However, Brady defeated Kalinina in straight sets when they duked it out in the qualifying rounds of the 2019 Qatar Open.

Anhelina Kalinina vs Jennifer Brady odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Anhelina Kalinina -250 +1.5 (-650) Over 20.5 (-135) Jennifer Brady +190 -1.5 (+375) Under 20.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Anhelina Kalinina vs Jennifer Brady prediction

Jennifer Brady at the 2021 French Open.

Brady's career was just taking off when her sustained a knee injury that kept her away from the sport for so long. She made it to the semifinals of the US Open in 2020 and went a step further at next year's Australian Open by reaching her maiden Grand Slam final. She lost to Naomi Osaka on both occasions.

Aside from her run at the Italian Open, Kalinina's year has been rather subpar. Brady has the better serve and a bigger forehand as well. The American is also comfortable coming forward to finish off points. But the Ukrainian is no slouch and is quite adept at slugging it out from the baseline.

After being away for so long, Brady is still finding her footing. This is going to be just her third professional match in two years. Prior to her injury hiatus, she would've been favored to win this bout. However, this early in her comeback, getting the better of Kalinina is going to be an uphill battle for the American.

Pick: Anhelina Kalinina to win in straight sets.