Citi Open 2023: Christopher Eubanks vs Jordan Thompson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Christopher Eubanks vs Jordan Thompson

Date: August 3, 2023

Tournament: Citi Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Washington D.C., United States

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,013,940

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN

Christopher Eubanks vs Jordan Thompson preview

Jordan Thompson at the Atlanta Open

Eleventh seed Christopher Eubanks will face Jordan Thompson later today for a spot in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open 2023.

Eubanks opened his Citi Open campaign by beating Sho Shimabukuro 6-3 6-4 in the Round of 32. He is going through a purple patch of late, reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and winning an ATP 250 in Mallorca. The American played in Atlanta last week, losing in the quarters to eventual runner-up Aleksandar Vukic.

The 29-year-old is currently sitting at a career-high of No.29 and will hope to make good moves in the next couple of weeks in order to secure a seeding for the US Open.

Jordan Thompson, on the other hand, made it to the third round after beating seventh-seeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 7-5 6-4. He had earlier beaten Kevin Anderson in three sets in the first round.

Thompson is currently ranked No.71 in the world. Thompson came into this week after losing in the first round at the Atlanta Open to Kei Nishikori. The loss dropped him to 12-15 on the year.

Thompson's best result has come at 's-Hertogenbosch, where he reached the final. The 29-year-old Australian has a 4-5 record in DC and will look to continue improving that when he plays Eubanks later today.

Christopher Eubanks vs Jordan Thompson head-to-head

Jordan Thompson leads the head-to-head 1-0 on the ATP Tour. They have also played once on the challenger tour, where Thompson leads 1-0.

Christopher Eubanks vs Jordan Thompson odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games(over/under) Christopher Eubanks Jordan Thompson

Odds will be updated once available.

Christopher Eubanks vs Jordan Thompson prediction

Chris Eubanks at the 2023 Citi Open

Eubanks will be the favorite coming into this match. He has been playing the best tennis of his career so far and will enter the match high on confidence. Eubanks' massive serve and forehand will make it tough for Thompson to control rallies from the back, but the Australian is not to be counted out.

Thompson has also shown us some great tennis in recent weeks and is a smart player who has the tools to disturb his opponent's rhythm. Eubanks should see it out in a tough battle.

Pick: Eubanks to win the match.