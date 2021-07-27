Coach Nicolas Massu says Dominic Thiem is making steady progress after wrist injury, but admits there's no timeline on Austrian's return

Dominic Thiem's coach Nicolas Massu recently provided an update on the Austrian's recovery from injury. Massu revealed that Thiem is making steady progress, but admitted there is no timetable on the Austrian's return to action.

Thiem is currently recuperating from the wrist injury he sustained at the Mallorca Championships. He was forced to skip Wimbledon as well as the European clay tournaments in July (Gstaad, Kitzbuhel, Hamburg).

He also recently pulled out of the Cincinnati Masters in August, raising doubts over his participation at the US Open, where he is the defending champion.

While speaking to Puntodebreak, Nicolas Massu revealed that his charge is continuing his recovery with constant guidance from his doctors. The Chilean also stressed that Thiem must wait for his wrist to fully heal before pondering a return to action.

“He (Dominic Thiem) continues to advance with his recovery, every day we are in contact and also with the doctors," Massu said. "He was unlucky, he was playing well in Mallorca, motivated, we saw him happy on the court ... but sometimes things happen that you don't expect."

"Now he has to go very calmly, respecting the deadlines, the wrist is an area that has to be perfect to return to competition, whenever it is, but do it 100% and without the risk of becoming chronic," he added. "There are still several weeks to know when exactly he will be able to return."

Turning his attention to the GOAT race between Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal, Massu highlighted how each of them has achieved incredible things in the sport, thereby making it difficult to choose one.

Nicolas Massu with Dominic Thiem

Thiem's coach believes the Big 3's dominance and longevity should act as a source of inspiration to all young players on the tour.

“Each has their own story, all three have achieved incredible things and different records," said Massu. "I put them on the same level. That they continue to win at this age helps us others to understand what the path is, to understand that we still have to do to reach them. They make the level of tennis better every year, we are living in a spectacular generation, they are the three greatest in history."

The fact that Thiem won the US Open last year without having to face Djokovic, Nadal, or Federer took some of the shine off his achievement. Nicolas Massu, on his part, said he prefers seeing his charge win tournaments that feature the trio as it highlights Thiem's qualities.

"I have always said, I prefer that they are always in the tournaments that Dominic wins, because that will mean that he is at a great level," added Thiem's coach.

"When he is well I know that he can beat anyone, he is still young but he already has a lot of experience, I am confident that the next 5-6 years can be the best. It is from difficult moments that one becomes strong."

"I know what a good person Dominic Thiem is" - Nicolas Massu

Dominic Thiem at Roland Garros

Dominic Thiem's form has nosedived ever since he won the US Open last year. Throw in his injury woes and Thiem currently finds himself neck-deep in arguably the most testing phase of his career.

But Massu believes it is imperative the Austrian stays composed amid these troubled times. According to Massu, things will eventually work out for Thiem as he is a "good person" and a deserving champion.

"Good moments should be taken calmly, with the same calm that bad moments, that is the key, accept the processes. I know perfectly everything that works, I know what a good person he is and I know that everything he won is because he deserves it, so I am sure that he still has many great things to live for."

Edited by Arvind Sriram