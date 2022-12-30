Coco Gauff pays tribute to Vivienne Westwood on her demise

Coco Gauff mourned over the death of renowned English fashion designer Vivienne Westwood on Thursday.

Westwood, 81, died "peacefully and surrounded by her family" in Clapham, southwest London, on Thursday, a statement from her fashion house confirmed. She played a huge role in bringing a new wave of fashion ideas into the mainstream all over the world.

The clothing designs she had formulated had been influenced by punk music and it became a massive hit during the 1970s. She initially opened up four shops across various spots in London and later went on to expand globally.

Gauff took to social media to pay tribute following the death of the popular designer.

"One of my favorite fashion icons. RIP," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Coco Gauff's Instagram story on Thursday

Westwood also made a name for herself as an activist, staging public protests to raise awareness on relevant social matters that were close to her heart.

Gauff also mourned over the death of Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, popularly known as Pele. The three-time World Cup champion breathed his last at the age of 82 on Thursday after succumbing to a prolonged battle with colon cancer.

Via Instagram: Coco Gauff mourns over the death of Pele on Thursday

Coco Gauff to begin 2023 season at ASB Classic in Auckland

Coco Gauff at the 2022 WTA Finals

Coco Gauff will begin her 2023 campaign at the ASB Classic in Auckland. The tournament is set to commence on January 2 and will take place at the ASB Tennis Arena.

Apart from the American teenager, several other top stars in the WTA will be part of the Auckland-based tournament, including Emma Raducanu, Sloane Stephens and Eugenie Bouchard.

The 18-year-old landed in New Zealand with her parents on Tuesday and she took to Instagram to share the same.

"Jet leg face in a pretty place. I love Auckland," Gauff wrote on her Instagram story as she announce her arrival to her followers.

Via Instagram: Gauff announces her arrival in Auckland on Tuesday

The American finished last season on a bitter note, having failed to win any of the three matches in the group stage of the WTA Finals. To add to her woes, she lost all the matches in straight sets, which eventually resulted in Gauff dropping down a few spots in the year-end rankings. She finished 2022 at the No. 7 position.

With the first tournament of 2023 approaching her way, Gauff will be keen to find the rhythm and pick wins on the road.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes