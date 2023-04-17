Emma Raducanu & Coco Gauff have the potential to become World No. 1, believes Stuttgart Open tournament director

According to Stuttgart Open tournament director Markus Gunthardt, both Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff have the potential to become World No. 1 players.

Raducanu and Gauff are regarded as two of the most promising players in the new generation. The Brit has already won a Grand Slam at the 2021 US Open. The American is yet to do so, but she came very close to doing so at the 2022 French Open, where she reached the finals. Regardless, the duo have had a mixed season so far and will next be seen in action at the 2023 Stuttgart Open.

Markus Gunthardt recently stated at a press conference that it's "wonderful" that both Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu will be competing in the tournament.

"It’s wonderful that Coco and Emma are coming. They are two very promising players and unquestionably an enrichment for our tournament," Gunthardt said.

Gunthardt then stated that Coco Gauff has the potential to become the World No. 1 player. He added that she is more than capable of reaching the WTA 500 final and even winning the title.

"Without doubt, Coco has the potential to become the world No. 1 at some stage. She has just turned 18 and has a lot of time ahead of her. The question is whether she will actually manage it as she is up against strong competition," he said.

"In my view, she’s a top player that is improving all the time, very athletic and a fighter and somebody that has everything it takes to establish herself at the top. She’s definitely capable of going all the way to the final here, and to winning," he continued.

Gunthardt went on to say that everything he said in favor of the American also applies to Emma Raducanu as she is a Grand Slam winner. He believes that despite not being a clay court specialist, she can compete for the title despite facing "tough competition."

"The same basically goes for Emma. She’s after all a Grand Slam winner which is not something many players can say. She’s not considered to be a clay court specialist, but if things go her way, she can go for the title despite the tough competition," he said.

Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff will aim to win their first singles title of the season

Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu pictured at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 3.

Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff are both hoping to win their first singles titles of the season at the Stuttgart Open. The Brit will begin her campaign against Jelena Ostapenko, the former French Open champion.

Meanwhile, the American will commence her crusade against Veronika Kudermetova. Gauff is yet to claim a singles title this year. However, she and her partner Jessica Pegula have already won two doubles titles in 2023 at the Miami Open and the Qatar Open.

