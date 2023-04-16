Petra Kvitova has pulled herself out of the upcoming Stuttgart Open due to an injury.

In the first week of April, Kvitova made her return to the top 10 of the WTA singles rankings for the first time since 2021. The Czech tennis veteran won her 30th WTA singles title in Miami, Florida.

Starting the tournament as the 15th seed, Kvitova beat all odds to overcome the in-form player and reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the summit clash. En route to her title-winning run in Florida, Petra Kvitova dropped just one set, in the quarterfinals.

The 33-year-old turned to social media to break the news of her withdrawal from the WTA 500 tournament in Baden-Württemberg. Uploading a story on Instagram, Kvitova revealed that the injury to her right leg is still not completely healed and is the reason for her discomfort.

She continued by wishing luck to all the participants of the event and hoped to be injury-free very soon.

"I came here to Stuttgart hoping to be ready to play, but unfortunately the pain in my right foot is still bothering me, and I know that I won't be able to compete at 100 percent. I wish everyone here a great tournament and hope to be back to full health soon," Kvitova wrote on Instagram story.

In the opening round, Kvitova would have faced Anastasia Potapova. The Russian will now face Petra Martic, a qualifier.

Petra Kvitova won the Stuttgart Open 2019

Petra Kvitova won her first and only Stuttgart Open title in 2019. The 2019 season started off really well for the 33-year-old. She reached back-to-back finals at the Sydney International and the Australian Open, winning the former.

At the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Kvitova received a bye in the first round of the event. She beat Greet Minnen, a qualifier from Belgium, 6-1,6-4. Kvitova followed it up with a hard-fought victory over Anastasija Sevastova in the quarterfinals, where the then World No. 4 rallied to beat her Latvian opponent.

Kvitova then beat sixth seed Kiki Bertens in the semifinals of the tournament to qualify for the finals. She won her second singles title in 2019 by beating Anett Kontaveit in the finals.

In the 2021 Stuttgart Open, the veteran lost in the first round of the event. However, Petra Kvitova defeated Jennifer Brady and Maria Sakkari in 2020 to advance to the quarterfinals, where she fell to Elina Svitolina.

