Coco Gauff reveals new look ahead of 2023 tennis season

Ahead of the 2023 season, Coco Gauff has revealed her stunning new look on social media.

Coco Gauff had an incredible 2022 season, reaching her maiden singles Grand Slam final at the French Open and capturing three doubles titles with Jessica Pegula.

The 18-year-old recently took to her Instagram story to show off her gorgeous newly coloured hair braids, writing:

“new braid color”

Coco Gauff earlier stated in an interview with The Gloss that braids are simple to go with and that she prefers not to travel with a lot of hair products.

“My hair is usually in braids. I like my hair, but braids are just easier. Especially when I sweat—when my hair isn’t in braids, the salt from my sweat dries out [my hair]. When I take my braids out, my hair is always doing good," said Gauff.

"Plus, it's just easier not to travel with a bunch of hair products when I’m on the road. I’m thinking about adding color to my braids. Maybe pink, or something,” added Gauff.

A look at Coco Gauff's 2022 season

Coco Gauff pictured during the 2022 San Diego Open

Coco Gauff began her 2022 season in the Adelaide International, where she lost to eventual champion and World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the second round, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Her best Grand Slam performance of the season came at the French Open, where she reached the final but lost to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, 6-1, 6-3. The 18-year old also enjoyed a successful doubles season, winning titles with compatriot Jessica Pegula at the Qatar Open, Canadian Open, and San Diego Open.

Gauff and Pegula were the first Americans since Serena and Venus Williams in 2009 to qualify for the WTA Finals in both the singles and doubles categories. Gauff also became the youngest singles player since Maria Sharapova in 2005 to earn a spot in the WTA Finals.

The 18-year-old, however, ended up losing all of her group-stage matches in both singles and doubles, capping off her 2022 season as ranked No. 7 in the world with a 38-23 win-loss record.

Coco Gauff will kick off her 2023 campaign at the ASB Classic in Auckland, which will take place from January 2-14. She had previously expressed her excitement to play in Auckland.

"Auckland is such a beautiful city and I am excited to come back. I chose to return because the fans, the atmosphere and the city are unique to the tour," Gauff said, as per NewsHub.

"I definitely missed New Zealand the last two years and I am excited to kick my year off back in Auckland," she added.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes