Coco Gauff vs Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka: Who has the easiest Wimbledon 2025 draw?

The 2025 edition of Wimbledon is almost upon us as Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff vie for their first-ever title at the grasscourt Major. The women's singles draw was unveiled earlier on Friday (June 27), and Swiatek and Gauff have been pitted in the same quarter in the second half.

World No. 1 Sabalenka, meanwhile, found herself in the opposite half to her two archrivals, as she spearheads the first quarter. All three players have formidable opponents in their path to the final at SW19.

On that note, let's take a look at the difficulty of each of Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff's respective draws at the 2025 Wimbledon.

Aryna Sabalenka (two-time Wimbledon semifinalist) - Easiest

Aryna Sabalenka has received arguably the easiest draw out of all of the top eight seeds at this year's Wimbledon. The Belarusian will face Canadian qualifier Carson Branstine in the first round of the grasscourt Major before taking on either New Zealand's Lulu Sun or the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova for a place in the third round of the tournament.

While Sabalenka has never met Sun on the WTA Tour, she owns a 2-1 edge over Bouzkova in their head-to-head meetings. The 27-year-old then has a relatively tough Round-of-32 match looming, as she can face either Emma Raducanu, Marketa Vondrousova, or McCartney Kessler. Although she is likely to get past Raducanu or Kessler unscathed, Vondrousova did defeat the top seed en route to a title victory at last week's Berlin Open.

Aryna Sabalenka could then face either 14th-seeded Elina Svitolina or the Belgian veteran Elise Mertens for a quarterfinal berth at SW19. The World No. 1 leads Svitolina and Mertens 5-1 and 10-2, respectively, meaning she should most likely reach the last eight if she makes it this far. The Belarusian is then projected to face either ninth-seeded Paula Badosa or the reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys for a place in the semifinals at Wimbledon.

Sabalenka suffered a surprise final defeat to Keys in Melbourne a few months ago and has since recollected herself to challenge for big titles again. Provided the 27-year-old navigates past either player's challenge, she could face last year's runner-up, Jasmine Paolini, or fifth-seeded Zheng Qinwen for a title match spot. Considering she has defeated both players in big matches this season, reaching the final at the All England Club doesn't seem too daunting a task for the top seed, at least on paper.

Coco Gauff - Mediocre

Coco Gauff, meanwhile, has a tricky Wimbledon opener as she will face Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska, whom she leads 3-0 in their head-to-head meetings, in the first round. The World No. 2's next match is likely to be easier with former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, who has tumbled down the WTA rankings, or Russian qualifier Anastasia Zakharova awaiting her in the second round of the tournament.

The going gets relatively tougher for the 21-year-old, as her projected third-round will likely be the winner between 28th-seeded Sofia Kenin and the dangerous qualifier Taylor Townsend. The second seed will likely be wary of Kenin's challenge, in particular, as the former World No. 4 won their lone grasscourt encounter at Wimbledon two years ago.

Gauff has a somewhat difficult Round-of-16 match as well, as the American can face either 16th-seeded Daria Kasatkina, whom she trails 0-3 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour, or 19th-seeded Liudmila Samsonova for a place in the quarterfinals. Provided she makes it this far, the reigning French Open champion might get the chance to renew her rivalry with Iga Swiatek in the semifinals.

The World No. 2 trails the five-time Major winner by a big margin of 4-11 in their head-to-head meetings. However, the 21-year-old can take respite in the fact that she has won both of their matches this year in convincing fashion. If she manages to douse the prospective challenge posed by Pole, the likes of Russian teen prodigy Mirra Andreeva, third-seeded Jessica Pegula, or defending champion Barbora Krejcikova await her in the last four stage at Wimbledon.

Iga Swiatek - Toughest

Iga Swiatek is in dire need of a good run at this year's grasscourt Major, considering she fell to as low as eighth in the WTA rankings recently. The Pole has easy early-round matches on her hands in the first week of the tournament, as she will face Russia's Polina Kudermetova in the first round and the winner between USA's Caty McNally or British wildcard Jodie Burrage in the second round.

The four-time French Open winner is then in for a tough third-round match on paper, as she can face either 26th-seeded Marta Kostyuk or familiar foe Danielle Collins. While the 24-year-old leads the Ukrainian 3-0 and the American 7-2 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour, she did lose to the latter in the third round of the Italian Open last month.

Needless to say, Swiatek will have to be on top of her game to reach the second week of Wimbledon. The biggest women's singles match of the tournament can be on the card at this point, as the World No. 8 can take on 2022 champion Elena Rybakina for a place in the quarterfinals at the All England Club. While she leads Rybakina 5-4 in their head-to-head meetings and defeated the latter in the fourth round of the French Open recently, the Kazakh's game is much better suited to grasscourts.

Provided the Pole navigates past the World No. 11's challenge, she will most likely take on the in-form Coco Gauff in the last eight at Wimbledon. The five-time Major winner is then projected to face the winner of the third quarter in the semifinals, which includes Andreeva, Qinwen, and Krejcikova, among other dangerous players. She could also reignite her rivalry with World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles summit clash if both players make it that far.

