Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Wuhan Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs (7) Jasmine Paolini

Date: October 11, 2025

Tournament: Wuhan Open 2025

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Optics Valley Int'l Tennis Center, Wuhan China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TSN

Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini preview

World No. 3 Gauff tracks down a ball in Wuhan | Image Source: Getty

Third-seeded Coco Gauff will face seventh-seeded Jasmine Paolini for a place in the 2025 Wuhan Open final on Saturday (October 11).

While she endured a difficult grasscourt and North American hardcourt season, Gauff is back in good form at this year's Asian tennis swing. The World No. 3 reached the semifinals of the China Open last week, which she has now followed up with another last-four run in Wuhan. More impressively, the 21-year-old has just dropped nine games in her three victories against Laura Siegemund, Zhang Shuai, and Moyuka Uchijima, respectively.

Paolini, meanwhile, has been quite consistent on the WTA Tour over the last few months. Having received a first-round Bye at this week's Wuhan Open, the 29-year-old overcame a set deficit in her second and third-round matches against Yuan Yue and Clara Tauson, respectively. She then put together a dominant performance against second-seeded Iga Swiatek earlier on Friday, beating the Pole 6-1, 6-2 in just over an hour to reach the semifinals at the 1000-level event.

Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini head-to-head

Paolini leads Gauff 3-2 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. While the Italian won their last two encounters at the 2025 Italian Open and the 2025 Cincinnati Open, the American has gotten the better of her in two of their three hardcourt clashes.

Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Coco Gauff -190 -1.5 (+118) Over 20.5 (-150)

Jasmine Paolini +150 +1.5 (-170) Under 20.5 (+105)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini prediction

Jasmine Paolini will made her first-ever Wuhan SFs this week | Image Source: Getty

Gauff's groundstrokes have been very effective this week as she has made some rather new adjustments. No more going for broke, the American has relied on her supreme endurance to stay in rallies before carefully pulling the trigger on her forehand cross-court angles. Although there is more to desire from her serve, the third seed has performed well enough in her return games to break her opponents.

Against that background, Paolini will have to be extra wary while hitting her own first serves. If the World No. 5 manages to stay with her younger opponents during longer exchanges, she might have a slight chance of scripting another upset in Wuhan. That said, her chances don't look that great considering the red-hot vein of form that Gauff is riding currently.

Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.

Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Gauff to win in straight sets.

Tip 2: At least one set to go to tiebreaker.

Tip 3: Match to have at least 18 games.

