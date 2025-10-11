Coco Gauff vs Jessica Pegula preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Wuhan Open 2025 Final

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs (6) Jessica Pegula

Date: October 12, 2025

Tournament: Wuhan Open

Round: Final

Venue: Optics Valley International Tennis Center, Wuhan, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Coco Gauff vs Jessica Pegula preview

Coco Gauff at the Wuhan Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Top 10 players Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula will clash in an all-American final at the Wuhan Open 2025.

Gauff cruised into the semifinals with wins over Moyuka Uchijima, Zhang Shuai and Laura Siegemund, dropping a total of nine games across her three matches. She was up against seventh seed Jasmine Paolini for a spot in the final, a player who had already beaten her thrice this year.

Both were off to a strong start with comfortable holds of serve. However, neither managed to hold serve starting from the sixth game. When a fifth consecutive break of serve happened, the set was sealed in Gauff's favor. The break-fest continued in the second set, with five straight service breaks. However, the American steadied herself and went on a four-game run to seal a 6-4, 6-3 win.

Pegula scored three-set wins over Hailey Baptiste, ninth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova and Katerina Siniakova to set up a semifinal date with top seed and three-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka. The latter had won all 20 of her previous matches at the tournament.

While Pegula started the match with a break of serve, Sabalenka broke back immediately to level the score. The latter soon took charge of the first set and clinched it decisively. The American initially squandered her break advantage in the second set but got back on track with another break of serve, which helped her to level the proceedings.

Pegula had one foot out the door when Sabalenka took a 5-2 lead in the third set and served for the match at 5-3. However, she flipped the script with a four-game run and stepped up to serve for the match at 6-5, which she couldn't do despite two match points. Nevertheless, she got the job done in the tie-break to score a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) comeback win.

Coco Gauff vs Jessica Pegula head-to-head

Pegula leads their rivalry 4-2. Gauff won their previous meeting at the WTA Finals 2024 in straight sets.

Coco Gauff vs Jessica Pegula odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -160 +1.5 (-425)

Over 21.5 (-135)

Jessica Pegula +135 -1.5 (+250)

Under 21.5 (-110)

(Odds via BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Jessica Pegula prediction

Jessica Pegula at the Wuhan Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Pegula tamed the tiger on her own turf, handing Sabalenka her first career defeat in Wuhan. She snapped the latter's incredible streak of winning 19 consecutive tie-breaks. However, this was her eighth consecutive three-set match, starting with her third-round match at the China Open, and that's bound to catch up to her sooner rather than later.

One wonders how much Pegula will have left in the tank. Even the slightest hint of fatigue can put one at a massive disadvantage against Gauff, who's one of the best athletes on the tour. While the 21-year-old had issues with her serve in the previous round, she managed to keep the problem from spiraling out of control.

Gauff has looked quite sharp this week otherwise, not dropping a single set so far. She handled Pegula with ease in their last meeting, and the outcome in the Wuhan final is likely to be the same.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.

Coco Gauff vs Jessica Pegula betting tips

Tip 1: Coco Gauff to win.

Tip 2: The match will have at least 20 games.

