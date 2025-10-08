Coco Gauff vs Zhang Shuai preview, head-to-head, prediction and betting tips | Wuhan Open 2025

Match details

Ad

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs Zhang Shuai

Date: October 9, 2025

Tournament: Wuhan Open

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Optics Valley Int'l Tennis Center, Wuhan China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Coco Gauff vs Zhang Shuai preview

Coco Gauff will take on local favorite Zhang Shuai in an exciting third-round encounter at the 2025 Wuhan Open.

Ad

Trending

Gauff, the third seed at this year’s tournament, came into the tournament having made the semifinal at Beijing. The American has underperformed at tournaments since winning the French Open. She was the defending champ in Beijing, but succumbed to a tame 6-1, 6-2 to Amanda Anisimova in the last-four.

The American has nonetheless put together a solid 43-14 win-loss record for the season. The latest of those victories was a commanding 6-1, 6-0 win over Moyuka Uchijima in her opening match here.

Ad

Zhang has scored bacl-to-back upsets in Wuhan. (Source: Getty)

Zhang, on the other hand, has played singles only sporadically this year. Prior to the Asian swing, she only had a handful of main draw wins, but has once again come alive on home soil.

Ad

The Chinese player first made the third-round in Beijing before losing to eventual champion Amanda Anisimova. Here in Wuhan, she started off with her biggest win in 12 months by taking out 14th seed Emma Navarro. (Incidentally, she had also beaten the same opponent at home during last year’s China Open.) Another tough three-set win followed, this time over Sorana Cirstea.

Coco Gauff vs Zhang Shuai head-to-head

Gauff leads Zhang in their current head-to-head with a 3-0 margin. She won their most recent meeting, which came at this year's United Cup, in two tight sets.

Ad

Coco Gauff vs Zhang Shuai odds

(Odds to be updated)

Coco Gauff vs Zhang Shuai betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Gauff to win

Tip 2: Each player to win a set

Tip 3: At least 28 games

Coco Gauff vs Zhang Shuai prediction

Gauff hold a steong 13-2 record in China. (Source: Getty)

Both Coco Gauff and Zhang Shuai have played well in China over the years. While the former is 14-2 at the WTA 1000 events in the country, Zhang has posted 5/10 of her top-10 wins at home.

Ad

They have had similar build-ups to the clash with some good wins to show for at the start of the Asian swing. Gauff, however, will need to be careful with her serve.

That part of the American’s game has been extremely volatile of late. While her first-serve winning percentage dropped to a dismal 38% against Amanda Anisimova in the Beijing semifinal, she was back to barely losing points in her service games against Moyouku Uchijima in her Wuhan opener.

Ad

The key for Zhang will be to put some pressure on her opponent. She is unlikely to outdo Gauff when it comes to pace, both off the serve and groundstrokes, but can put her court craft to good use.

The Chinese player, a doubles Slam winner, is great at the net and likes to mix things up. That strategy could throw Gauff off her rhythm. This match has the potential to turn into a slugfest, given both players’ liking for long rallies. But if Gauff can keep her serving numbers up, she should be able to scrape by.

Prediction: Gauff in three sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More