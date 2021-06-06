Combining elegance with speed is practically impossible unless your name is Roger Federer: Toni Nadal

Toni Nadal believes 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer possesses a blend of artistry and speed that cannot be found in any other tennis player.

Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni, recently wrote at length about Roger Federer in his latest column for El Pais, where he spoke glowingly about the Swiss' abilities.

Toni also explained why French players have not enjoyed the same success as they once used to. According to the Spaniard, French players are taught to play an aesthetic style. However, since tennis has evolved into a more physically demanding sport, that style simply does not work in the current environment.

"Tennis is moving more and more away from the aesthetic and tactical sense of yesteryear and in the current model, speed and rapid resolution of the points prevail," Toni Nadal wrote. "This is clearly at odds with the concept of elegance that the French have always tried not to sacrifice, the same as in all areas of their lives, and sadly they are paying the price."

"Achieving a combination of effectiveness, elegance and, of course, the speed is a practically impossible task, unless your name is Roger Federer," added Nadal. "Unfortunately, it will be difficult to see someone like him again."

Roger Federer has delighted us with his level in Paris: Toni Nadal

Roger Federer after beating Dominik Koepfer

Shifting his focus to Roger Federer's performances at Roland Garros, Toni Nadal said fans were "lucky" to witness the Swiss playing at such a high level once again after his return from surgery.

"For at least the first week of Roland Garros, fans around the world have been lucky enough to be able to see Roger Federer in very worthy action again," the Spaniard said. "Such pleasant news for the tennis world had come to be questioned after his knee injury and his forced passage through the operating room seemed to be delaying his return."

Toni Nadal believes the 39-year-old's form has drastically improved since his loss to Pablo Andujar at the Geneva Open.

"He fell prematurely in his first match against the Spaniard Pablo Andújar, in Geneva, and some fears began to arise about recovering a level that would live up to his name," added Toni Nadal. "But this week, as I was saying, Federer has once again delighted us with a very acceptable level in the three games he has played against Denis Istomin, Marin Cilic and Dominik Koepfer."

Edited by Arvind Sriram