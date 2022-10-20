"Come over, we'll take him on" - Courtney Cox takes Iga Swiatek up on her offer to play doubles together

American actress Courtney Cox has taken up World No.1 Iga Swiatek on her offer to play doubles together.

Cox mentioned that Swiatek should swing by her house to play tennis with her.

"Ok come over, we'll take him on!! I mean this," said Cox.

Asia @creative_name00 the best doubles Team 🤭 OMFGthe best doubles Team OMFG 🔥🔥🔥 the best doubles Team 👀👀🤭 https://t.co/WNlOQkklFe

The Pole has previously suggested that if she was her partner, no one would hit her, after watching a video posted by the 'Friends' actor playing tennis.

""If we'd play doubles together, no one would have hit you. Just saying," said the World No.1"

"I kind of stopped thinking that way" - Iga Swiatek on chasing perfection

Iga Swiatek celebrates with the trophy after defeating Donna Vekic at the San Diego Open - Day 7

Iga Swiatek won her eighth title of the year after defeating Donna Vekic in the final of the 2022 San Diego Open in three sets.

She mentioned that she was not over-analyzing everything and chasing perfection throughout the week and that she had a more relaxed approach.

"I kind of stopped thinking that way. The goal is not playing or feeling perfectly, but winning when you're not feeling perfect, or winning when you're not comfortable on court and you can't play with your intuition. You have to always change something. That is the key in tennis because we have so many conditions throughout the whole season, different balls, different racquet tensions," said the Pole.

She further mentioned that getting a perfect feeling is really hard and does not happen quite as often.

"Finding that perfect feeling is really hard. I feel like I had it maybe twice this season and that's still a lot. On the other tournaments it's just working through the times when you're not feeling perfect," she added.

Iga Swiatek revealed that she had stopped over-analyzing her matches and started having fun this week with her game.

"I don't know, I just realized that it's working and it's not fun to always think about stuff. I just accepted that sometimes it's going to happen. I'm just getting more sure that I have skills on court that I can come back from any situation.

This season, playing in different conditions and sometimes coming back, playing really long matches or even keeping your focus and being sharp in these short matches, it really gave me the confidence that I can use all these skills. I really feel I can face anything right now, you know? Hopefully this feeling is going to stay for a long time," she concluded.

