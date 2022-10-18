"If we'd play doubles together, no one would have hit you" - Iga Swiatek responds to actress Courtney Cox playing tennis

Iga Swiatek is currently enjoying her latest accolade – getting her 64th win, which gave her an eighth trophy of the year at the San Diego Open.

Swiatek, nearing the end of a fantastic season, got a much-deserved break before the WTA Finals, which will be played from October 31 to November 7.

Spending her time at the beach in San Diego, Swiatek was also active on social media, updating fans on her whereabouts and even commenting on a post by American actress Courteney Cox.

Cox shared a video clip on Instagram of her playing tennis, to which Swiatek responded by saying:

"If we'd play doubles together, no one would have hit you. Just saying."

Tan // MIDNIGHTS @rublevsglasses Just saw Iga’s comment on Courtney Cox’s new tennis reel Just saw Iga’s comment on Courtney Cox’s new tennis reel 😭😭😭 https://t.co/O0NPVVl4RC

In the video, Cox could be seen initially trading baseline hits with her hitting partner.

But when her partner started to strike with more force, Cox struggled to return his serves and shots, nearly getting hit twice as she dodged the ball.

Swiatek last played doubles on the tour a year ago, teaming up with Bethanie Mattek Sands through five tournaments, including four Masters 1000 events and a Grand Slam at Roland Garros. The pair, known as Tek Tek Boom, reached the final in Paris but were beaten by the all-Czech duo of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

The World No. 1 most recently paired with her idol, Rafael Nadal, in a US Open charity event for the war-ravaged Ukraine, dubbed Tennis Plays for Peace, last August.

Against Donna Vekic in the singles final in San Diego, Swiatek raised eyebrows anew as she, at one point in their duel, flailed her arms at the net – an antic that she has repeated before. The move was perceived as a hindrance by fans on social media.

The Pole later apologized to Vekic in a tweet.

Iga Swiatek shares glimpse of her day off in San Diego

Iga Swiatek rides her surfboard, a prize that came along with her trophy, as she poses for photos during the awarding ceremony in San Diego.

Iga Swiatek will take some time off before heading to the WTA Finals in Texas at the end of the month.

Swiatek shared a glimpse of how she spent her brief break in San Diego in a post on Instagram. The Pole could be seen frolicking on the beach, smiling, walking and jumping on the shore. Palm trees, surfboards and waves were also highlighted in her short reel.

"And that is [a] proper sunny day in San Diego!" Iga Swiatek captioned her post.

Poll : 0 votes