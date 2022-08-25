"Iga Swiatek is a huge inspiration for everyone, even for me" - Rafael Nadal on his mixed doubles partner at US Open's Tennis Plays for Peace event

Rafael Nadal (left) and Iga Swiatek (right) during the US Open's Tennis Plays for Peace charity event

Rafael Nadal only had good words to say about Tennis Plays for Peace mixed doubles partner Iga Swiatek.

Swiatek has spoken multiple times about how much she idolizes the 22-time Grand Slam champion. But it was Nadal's turn this time to honor the WTA World No. 1.

After playing alongside his fellow 2022 Roland Garros champion in the US Open's exhibition event for humanitarian relief efforts for war-torn Ukraine, Nadal said in a short interview with Tomek Moczerniuk that Swiatek was a "huge inspiration" for everyone, even for himself.

He lauded her humility – a trait often attributed to the Spaniard – and added that it was a pleasure to share the court with the 21-year-old Pole.

"It was great. Iga (Swiatek), I think, is a huge inspiration for everyone, even for me [with] the way that she is very natural, very humble. It has been a pleasure to have her next to me on the court. We had some fun and [it was] for a very good cause, so happy to enjoy that moment," Nadal said, in a video posted by Polish journalist Tomek Moczerniuk.

Tomek Moczerniuk @TomekMoczerniuk @usopen @RafaelNadal zagrał z @iga_swiatek ! Spieszył się po meczu, ale udało mi się zadać pytanie o Igę. „Jest dla mnie inspiracją. Jest taka naturalna i skromna. To była dla mnie przyjemność grać obok niej na korcie. Mieliśmy dobrą zabawę w szczytnym celu.” #tennisplaysforpeace @RafaelNadal zagrał z @iga_swiatek! Spieszył się po meczu, ale udało mi się zadać pytanie o Igę. „Jest dla mnie inspiracją. Jest taka naturalna i skromna. To była dla mnie przyjemność grać obok niej na korcie. Mieliśmy dobrą zabawę w szczytnym celu.” #tennisplaysforpeace @usopen https://t.co/Q36rsgh5w7

Nadal and Swiatek shared the same side of the court in a dream-come-true moment for the WTA World No. 1. The duo bested tennis legend John McEnroe and rising youngster Coco Gauff 10-8 in the 10-point tiebreak match.

The Spanish-Polish pair impressed with a variety of shots – including tweeners – as they put on a show for the fans.

Moczerniuk further shared in another tweet that with no media obligations after the event, Nadal was about to leave but graciously granted him a brief interview.

"This was not a Tour event, so there were no media obligations. Iga (Swiatek) and Coco (Gauff) left right after the game and he (Rafael Nadal) was on the way out too but when I asked him to say a few words about Iga Swiatek, he stopped and said “Oh, easy!” Great champion!" said Moczerniuk.

Tomek Moczerniuk @TomekMoczerniuk @Bengtion12 @RafaelNadal @iga_swiatek @usopen This was not a Tour event, so there were no media obligations. Iga and Coco left right after the game and he was on the way out too but when I asked him to say a few words about @iga_swiatek he stopped and said “oh, easy!” Great champion! @Bengtion12 @RafaelNadal @iga_swiatek @usopen This was not a Tour event, so there were no media obligations. Iga and Coco left right after the game and he was on the way out too but when I asked him to say a few words about @iga_swiatek he stopped and said “oh, easy!” Great champion!

"On the last point, Rafael Nadal told me that John McEnroe is going to serve wide and he was wrong; he’s wrong sometimes, wow!" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek (right) is a huge Rafael Nadal fan.

Rafael Nadal may have to rethink if he plans to become a coach someday. Iga Swiatek joked about "Coach Rafa" misreading John McEnroe's serve placement during her post-match interview.

Swiatek said that Nadal coached her as she was tasked to return McEnroe's serve. The WTA No. 1 quipped that the Spaniard told her it would land wide, but, in a surprising moment for the record-setting 22-time Grand Slam winner, he was wrong.

"On the last point, he (Rafael Nadal) told me that John (McEnroe) is going to serve wide, and he was wrong; He’s wrong sometimes, wow!" joked Iga Swiatek.

In a clip posted by the US Open, McEnroe served down the T as the Coco Gauff-McEnroe tandem tried to stay in the match at 9-8. After Swiatek managed to return it with a forehand, Nadal's backhand down-the-line drew the match-clinching error from McEnroe.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh