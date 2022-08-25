5 best moments from Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek's doubles match in US Open's Tennis Plays for Peace exhibition

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek team up for the US Open's Tennis Plays for Peace initiative.

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek formed a dream partnership as they found themselves on the same side of the net for the US Open's Tennis Plays for Peace event.

Nadal and Swiatek clashed against America's generational stars John McEnroe and Coco Gauff in an exhibition doubles match. The event was jointly held by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), Women's Tennis Association (WTA), International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the four Grand Slams to raise funds to support humanitarian relief efforts for the war in Ukraine.

The tandem of the idol – Nadal – and the huge, self-confessed fan – Swiatek – delighted fans and the fight that they produced did not disappoint.

Here are some of the best moments from Nadal and Swiatek's doubles match against tennis legend McEnroe and rising teen star Gauff.

#1. Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek produced magic from the get-go

Nadal and Swiatek posted a 2-0 lead against their foes, thrilling fans with their superb net play and defensive lobs.

The idol-and-fan duo tested their mettle at the net against great volleyer McEnroe and youngster Gauff, with Nadal chasing after an angled volley by Gauff with a backhand volley on the run.

Swiatek launched a lob that McEnroe returned with a backhand volley. Nadal saw the opportunity as he swung another lob which eighteen-year-old Gauff, standing on the forecourt, avoided only for McEnroe to hit it short.

#2. Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek drew gasps with their tweeners

Up 3-1, Nadal and Swiatek spiced up the exchange with tweeners that electrified the crowd.

As McEnroe hit a backhand volley, Swiatek raced forward to fire a tweener. With Gauff readily countering at the net, Nadal ran towards the baseline to retrieve the ball with another tweener with his back against his opponents.

Swiatek finished with her version of Nadal's whipping forehand that McEnroe failed to return.

#3. A Rafael Nadal backhand draws match-clinching error from John McEnroe

Playing in just a 10-point tiebreak set, Nadal sealed it with a backhand down-the-line that drew a match-clinching error from McEnroe.

At 9-8, with the Gauff-McEnroe pair down by one point, Swiatek returned the latter's serve with a forehand. A brief exchange ensued between the two before Nadal intercepted with a forehand to counter McEnroe's backhand volley.

McEnroe had no problem counterpunching with a forehand volley at the net as he thanked the Spaniard for his shot. But Nadal was quick to answer with a backhand down-the-line that the volleying McEnroe had no answer for this time.

#4. The Rafael Nadal-Iga Swiatek on-court dynamics

Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal celebrate during their exhibition doubles match in the US Open's Tennis Plays for Peace event.

The newly formed Nadal and Swiatek duo might soon draw calls for a mixed doubles partnership as fans loved watching them play together.

One fan posted a photo of the two preparing to hit from the baseline in disbelief of their partnership.

"Is Rafiga [portmanteau of Nadal and Swiatek's first names] reality?" the tweet read.

Another user posted two photos of Swiatek and Nadal, with the latter crouching at the net and signaling the Pole from behind.

#5. Iga Swiatek is living every Rafael Nadal fan's dreams

Iga Swiatek (right) has spoken many times about being a Rafael Nadal fan.

In GIFs posted by a Twitter user, World No. 1 Swiatek could be seen enjoying her time in a rare doubles partnership with the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

In one clip, Nadal and Swiatek could be seen talking, with the Mallorcan gesticulating and smiling. The hug after the win was a precious moment to share with one's idol, too.

