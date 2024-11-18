Comparing Jannik Sinner's 2024 dominance to other great individual ATP seasons: Where does it rank? Ft. Novak Djokovic, John McEnroe, Roger Federer

Jannik Sinner capped off an incredible season by winning his maiden ATP Finals title. The Italian star defeated Taylor Fritz in straight sets to win the title in front of his home crowd in Turin. Sinner did not drop a single set on his way to the ATP Finals title win, completely dominating during all his matches.

Sinner will end the year as the World No. 1, having started the season as World No. 4. The Italian's rapid rise in ranking began when he claimed the Australian Open title. The 23-year-old added the Rotterdam Open, the Miami Masters, and the Cincinnati Masters, to his trophy cabinet before winning the US Open in New York.

Sinner only lost 6 matches throughout the season, enjoying a win rate of 92.1% during 2024, winning 70 matches. This has been Sinner's best season so far and can be compared to some of the greatest individual seasons in tennis history.

Here is a list of five historic individual ATP seasons in the Open Era.

#5. Rafael Nadal (2010)

Rafael Nadal's 2010 season is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis seasons of all time. The Spaniard won multiple titles and ended the year as the World No. 1.

During the 2010 season, Nadal became the first male player in tennis history to win Grand Slam tournaments on three different surfaces in the same year. With his US Open triumph, the Spaniard became the youngest-ever player in the Open Era to complete the Career Grand Slam and the Career Golden Slam.

After his quarter-final exit at the Australian Open, Nadal won the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open, to end the year on a high. The Spanish star also won the Monte Carlo Masters, the Madrid Masters, and the Rome Masters and remained unbeaten on clay throughout the year. Nadal had a win-loss ratio of 71-10 in the season.

#4. Jimmy Connors (1974)

Jimmy Connors enjoyed a memorable season in 1974. The American star started the year by winning the Australian Open in Melbourne. However, he was banned from competing at the French Open due to his participation in the World Team Tennis League.

Connors later played at the Wimbledon Championships and won the title at SW19 before adding the US Open title to his trophy cabinet. The American won 94 matches during the season and ended the year as the World No. 1. Connors lost just 4 matches throughout the season and ended the season with a win-loss record of 94 - 4 for a win percentage of 96.1%.

#3. John McEnroe (1984)

John McEnroe dominated the 1984 season, winning two Grand Slam titles and finishing as runner-up at the French Open. The American star started the season with a 42-match winning streak, cementing his place as the World No. 1.

McEnroe won 82 matches and lost just thrice in 1984. He won 13 of the 14 finals he played that year, losing only the French Open final. The American ended the year with an incredible win percentage of 96.4%.

#2. Novak Djokovic (2011)

Novak Djokovic started off the 2011 season with a winning streak of 41 matches. The Serbian star won the Australian Open, the Wimbledon, and the US Open, that year to end the year as the World No. 1.

Djokovic won 70 out of 76 matches that he competed in during the year and along with three Majors, won five Masters titles. The Serbian star had a win percentage of 92.1% with a win-loss record of 70-6. Djokovic was the year-end World No. 1 for the first time in his career in 2011.

#1. Roger Federer (2006)

Roger Federer's 2006 season is widely regarded as one of the best seasons in tennis history. The Swiss maestro reached the final of all four Grand Slams, winning three.

Federer started the year by winning the Australian Open. However, the Swiss star could not add the French Open title as he lost the final to his rival Rafael Nadal. Federer later won the Wimbledon and the US Open titles and ended the year as the World No. 1.

Roger Federer ended the 2006 season with a win-loss ratio of 92-5 and a win percentage of 94.84%. The Swiss reached the final in 16 of the 17 tournaments he competed in, winning 13 titles that year.

