Comparing Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic's draws at French Open 2024: Who has the more difficult path to the title?

The 2024 French Open is about to kick off, and two of the greatest players ever, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, will enter the tournament with vastly different goals. The former is hoping to defend his title, while the latter is eyeing a fairytale swansong.

Djokovic has had an unusual slump in 2024 and failed to win any titles in the run-up to the claycourt slam. The World No. 1 has played only five tournaments so far this year, and to the surprise of many, is currently participating in the ATP 250 Geneva Open, a week before the French Open.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal will be one of the biggest storylines at Roland Garros. The record 14-time champion in Paris is about to kick off seemingly his final campaign in his favorite tournament. The Spaniard has struggled with injuries for over a year and looks far from his best. His last singles title came at the 2022 French Open.

Novak Djokovic to kick off French Open 2024 against Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is the defending champion at the 2024 French Open. He picked up his third claycourt Major last year after beating Casper Ruud in the final. This year, he is the top seed and will begin his campaign against French wildcard Pierre-Hugues Herbert. Djokovic should not have trouble dispatching the two-time French Open doubles champion, who has not won a tour-level match this year.

According to ranking and seeding, the 37-year-old is projected to face Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round, 30th-seed Lorenzo Musetti in the third, 2024 Italian Open semifinalist and 14th-seed Tommy Paul in the fourth, last year's runners-up and seventh-seed Casper Ruud in the quarterfinal, fourth-seed Alexander Zverev in the semifinal, and second-seed Jannik Sinner in the final.

Rafael Nadal to face Alexander Zverev in his Roland Garros opener

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal has been granted entry into the 2024 French Open main draw via protected ranking. As luck would have it, he is drawn in the same half as Novak Djokovic. Fans would love to see the two rivals face each other in Paris, but the possibility of that happening is slim.

Nadal will face World No. 4 Alexander Zverev in the first round. It would be a monumental task for the Spaniard to go toe-to-toe against an in-form Zverev, who recently won the Italian Open, let alone get the better of him. If the former World No. 1 manages to somehow beat Zverev, he has a tough road to the final.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion is projected to face David Goffin in the second round, 26th-seed Tallon Griekspoor in the third, 13th-seed Holger Rune in the fourth, fifth-seed Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals, top seed Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, and second-seed Jannik Sinner in the title match.

Who has the more difficult path to the final?

Rafael Nadal surely has a more challenging path to the final than Novak Djokovic. Facing Zverev in the first round of any tournament is difficult for any opponent, and his current form makes him even more lethal. Nadal is a beast on clay but it is tough to see him better the German and continue his final French Open campaign past one match.

Djokovic should not have any trouble rattling his first few games in Paris. His most in-form opponent Tommy Paul is projected to face him in the fourth round. The Serb should comfortably enter the second week of the Major, barring any major upset.

