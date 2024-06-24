Scottie Scheffler has earned an impressive $27,696,858 so far in 2024. The American golf star has enjoyed an impressive season, which also reflects in his bank account.

The 28-year-old won the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the start of the year and followed it up with by winning the Players Championship. The American became the first player ever to win back-to-back Players Championship titles in history.

Later, Scheffler aced the Memorial Tournament to win his fifth event of the year and earned over $25 million in the calendar year.

The win at the Memorial Tournament meant that Scheffler became the first player to win five times on the PGA Tour before the U.S. Open since Tom Watson in 1980. With more Major tournaments coming up, the American World No. 1 will be the favourite to add more income to an already historic 2024.

Scheffler's earnings are very high compared to even some of the top tennis stars in the world. The American golfer earned more money during 2024 than some tennis stars combined.

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek's 2024 earnings compared to Scottie Scheffler

Novak Djokovic is the richest man on the Tour right now, but his 2024 earnings are low compared to his high standards. The Serbian has struggled with injuries this season and has not participated in all competitions. Despite his struggles, Djokovic has earned $1,851,615 in prize money in 2024.

Carlos Alcaraz on the other hand has been in fine form. The Spaniard won his first-ever French Open title and earned $2,575,680 in prize money as the champion in Paris. His French Open earnings helped the Spaniard past the $4 million mark in 2024 and the young star has earned an impressive $4,552,477 during the year.

Similarly, Iga Swiatek won her third consecutive French Open title and earned a handsome amount of money. The Polish star has won five titles already in a successful 2024 season which has helped her earn over $6 million in prize money. The WTA World No. 1 has earned $6,683,749 in 2024, which is more than what Alcaraz and Djokovic have earned.

However, despite their impressive earnings, the tennis trio is nowhere near Scheffler this year.

Notably, Scheffler has almost earned the same amount of money in half a year as Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz have earned in their career. Swiatek has won $31,276,512 in prize money in her successful career so far while Alcaraz has earned $31,578,625 in his young career.

Scheffler's $27,696,858 earnings in 2024 is a reminder of the high prize money and earnings in golf. The prize money in tennis tournaments and Grand Slams have increased in recent years, but there is still a big gulf compared to golf.

