"Congratulations on this occasion, the quest for 14 French Open titles continues" - Rod Laver, Patrick McEnroe and other members of the tennis fraternity congratulate Rafael Nadal on his victory over Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic played out a quarterfinal for the ages at the 2022 French Open, battling for over fours before the former ended up winning in four sets. With a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) victory, the Spaniard improved his head-to-head record against Djokovic to 29-30 and is one win short of evening things out.

The World No. 1 was the favorite heading into the contest but on Tuesday night, helped by his own uncharacteristically error-prone performance, he stood no match for the Mallorcan's tenacity.

Messages of congratulations from fans on social media have been pouring in for the 21-time Grand Slam champion from the moment the encounter drew to a close, and his colleagues were not to be left behind either.

Eleven-time Grand Slam champion Rod Laver was among the most high-profile names to give his blessing to the World No. 5, who also congratulated Djokovic for making the clash a memorable one. The Australian legend further hoped the former World No. 1 could go on to win a record-extending 14th title on the claycourts of Paris this weekend.

"59 times over 17 years, the Novak and Rafa chronicle is as thrilling as ever. What a delight to witness another installment on Philippe Chatrier tonight. Congratulations on this occasion, Rafael Nadal. The quest for 14 French Open titles continues. Incredible," Laver tweeted.

Rod Laver @rodlaver 59 times over 17 years, the Novak and Rafa chronicle is as thrilling as ever. What a delight to witness another installment on Philippe Chatrier tonight. Congratulations on this occasion @RafaelNadal . The quest for 14 #RolandGarros titles continues. Incredible. 59 times over 17 years, the Novak and Rafa chronicle is as thrilling as ever. What a delight to witness another installment on Philippe Chatrier tonight. Congratulations on this occasion @RafaelNadal. The quest for 14 #RolandGarros titles continues. Incredible. 🚀

Former World No. 3 Pam Shriver, who was hosting a live Twitter Space on behalf of the Tennis Channel for the entirety of the match, hailed the duo for delivering an "amazing night of tennis." The American also added several clapping emojis to congratulate the 35-year-old in particular on his triumph.

"What an amazing night of tennis! Rafa!" Shriver tweeted.

Pam Shriver @PHShriver 🏼 🏼 🏼 Rafa! Thanks for my VPN and @TennisChannel plus and @twitter space with @RobSimmelkjaer @chris_eubanks96 and friends from around the world what an amazing night of tennis🏼 Rafa! Thanks for my VPN and @TennisChannel plus and @twitter space with @RobSimmelkjaer @chris_eubanks96 and friends from around the world what an amazing night of tennis 🎾 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Rafa!

Patrick McEnroe also followed the match on Twitter as it happened and lauded the Mallorcan for his incredible display against the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

"Rafael Nadal everyone. Incroyable," McEnroe tweeted.

Patrick McEnroe @PatrickMcEnroe Rafael Nadal everyone.



RAFAEL NADAL



Incroyable Rafael Nadal everyone. RAFAEL NADALIncroyable

Like McEnroe, former US Open winner Juan Martin del Potro was also live tweeting about the encounter and praised the 21-time Grand Slam champion for being better than his opponent on the night by a good margin.

"Impressive Rafa, he played much better than Novak Djokovic, who made mistakes at key moments. Now looking for number 22," del Potro tweeted.

Tennis coach Brad Gilbert levied high praise on the duo, comparing their latest encounter at the French Open to the world-famous 'Thrilla in Manilla' between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.

"Still buzzing about that 4th set, what a comeback from Vamos-Rafa vs Djoker. #59 [between these two] was like Ali vs Frazier Thriller in Manila," Gilbert tweeted.

Brad Gilbert @bgtennisnation about that 4th set what s comeback from Vamos-Rafa vs Djoker still buzzingabout that 4th set what s comeback from Vamos-Rafa vs Djoker @RafaelNadal these 2 #59 was like Ali vs Frazier Thriller in Manila @cbfowler still buzzing 🐝 about that 4th set what s comeback from Vamos-Rafa vs Djoker @RafaelNadal these 2 #59 was like Ali vs Frazier Thriller in Manila @cbfowler

Rafael Nadal takes on Alexander Zverev for a place in the final of the French Open

Rafael Nadal locks horns with Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the 2022 French Open

Up next, Rafael Nadal will go up against Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the 2022 French Open. The German defeated teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz in four sets in the quarterfinals to book a meeting with the Spaniard.

José Morgado @josemorgado



- First career top 10 win in a Grand Slam.

- 4th man to beat Alcaraz in 2022.



What a performance (and match!). Alexander Zverev is into the #RolandGarros semifinals for a 2nd consecutive year, beating Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7) to reach the top 4 in Paris.- First career top 10 win in a Grand Slam.- 4th man to beat Alcaraz in 2022.What a performance (and match!). Alexander Zverev is into the #RolandGarros semifinals for a 2nd consecutive year, beating Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7) to reach the top 4 in Paris.- First career top 10 win in a Grand Slam.- 4th man to beat Alcaraz in 2022.What a performance (and match!). https://t.co/zQLuBTuMGI

Their head-to-head is currently 6-3 in favor of the Mallorcan, while it is an even more one-sided 4-1 in Nadal's favor on clay. A victory against the World No. 3 would very likely see the 21-time Major winner take on either Andrey Rublev or Casper Ruud in the final, where he would be be attempting to win a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam.

