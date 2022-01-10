Contrary to father Srdjan's claims, Novak Djokovic not under arrest in Melbourne after winning visa battle  

Moments after Novak Djokovic won his visa battle in court on Monday, reports emerged that the Serbian legend had been arrested in Melbourne. However, according to Australian government officials and tennis sources, the reports were inaccurate.
Judge Anthony Kelly quashed Novak Djokovic's visa cancelation order by the Australian Border Forces on Monday. The judge ordered the immediate release of the Serbian legend from immigration detention, allowing him to feature at the Australian Open.
Soon after the court order, Djokovic's father, Srdjan, claimed that the 20-time Grand Slam champion had been arrested by police. The claims may have been made after seeing a police presence at Djokovic's lawyers' office where the Serb was also present.
However, the Australian government denied all such claims and it was later confirmed that Novak Djokovic was never under arrest at any point in time.
Novak Djokovic's participation at Australian Open still not confirmed
After winning the legal battle in court, Novak Djokovic is free to leave his lawyers' office since he is a free man. However, the trouble is still not over for the Serb.
Even though Immigration Minister Alex Hawke didn't exercise his special powers to cancel Djokovic's visa on Monday, he could do so under section 133C(3) of the Immigration Act. Should such a situation arise, the 20-time Grand Slam champion would not be able to play at the Australian Open for the next three years.
Following news of his 'reported' arrest, Novak Djokovic's fans emerged outside his lawyers' office chanting the slogan, 'Free Novak.' As per reports, violence has erupted there and the local police are handling the situation.
Known as the 'King of Melbourne Park,' Djokovic is the defending champion at the Australian Open, having won the title on nine occasions.
