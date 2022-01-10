Contrary to father Srdjan's claims, Novak Djokovic not under arrest in Melbourne after winning visa battle  

Moments after Novak Djokovic won his visa battle in court on Monday, reports emerged that the Serbian legend had been arrested in Melbourne. However, according to Australian government officials and tennis sources, the reports were inaccurate.

Judge Anthony Kelly quashed Novak Djokovic's visa cancelation order by the Australian Border Forces on Monday. The judge ordered the immediate release of the Serbian legend from immigration detention, allowing him to feature at the Australian Open.

BBC Breaking News @BBCBreaking



bbc.in/3HStiK6 Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins court battle to stay in Australia and defend his Grand Slam title, after vaccine exemption row Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins court battle to stay in Australia and defend his Grand Slam title, after vaccine exemption rowbbc.in/3HStiK6

Soon after the court order, Djokovic's father, Srdjan, claimed that the 20-time Grand Slam champion had been arrested by police. The claims may have been made after seeing a police presence at Djokovic's lawyers' office where the Serb was also present.

Avi Yemini @OzraeliAvi Outside Novak Djokovic lawyers office earlier this evening.



I don’t recommend rearresting him.



I have a Serbian uncle, and from experience, they’re a lovely, loving lot until they’re not.



Outside Novak Djokovic lawyers office earlier this evening.I don’t recommend rearresting him.I have a Serbian uncle, and from experience, they’re a lovely, loving lot until they’re not. https://t.co/w5aYixtUkW

However, the Australian government denied all such claims and it was later confirmed that Novak Djokovic was never under arrest at any point in time.

Sky News @SkyNews



Sky reporter Nicole Johnston says there is confusion however, as his brother told Serbian media that the tennis player is currently with his lawyers.



Latest: BREAKING: The father of Novak Djokovic has told Sky News that his son has been "arrested".Sky reporter Nicole Johnston says there is confusion however, as his brother told Serbian media that the tennis player is currently with his lawyers.Latest: trib.al/UWfL9rC BREAKING: The father of Novak Djokovic has told Sky News that his son has been "arrested".Sky reporter Nicole Johnston says there is confusion however, as his brother told Serbian media that the tennis player is currently with his lawyers.Latest: trib.al/UWfL9rC https://t.co/A2rnEZ42gD

Novak Djokovic's participation at Australian Open still not confirmed

After winning the legal battle in court, Novak Djokovic is free to leave his lawyers' office since he is a free man. However, the trouble is still not over for the Serb.

The Age @theage #COVID #AustralianOpen theage.com.au/sport/tennis/n… Updated:Novak Djokovic is free to leave his lawyer's CBD office after Immigration Minister Alex Hawke declined to make use of a four-hour window to cancel the tennis star's visa under the Migration Act | #Kyrgios Updated:Novak Djokovic is free to leave his lawyer's CBD office after Immigration Minister Alex Hawke declined to make use of a four-hour window to cancel the tennis star's visa under the Migration Act | #Kyrgios #COVID #AustralianOpen theage.com.au/sport/tennis/n… https://t.co/VwhypKaPA8

Even though Immigration Minister Alex Hawke didn't exercise his special powers to cancel Djokovic's visa on Monday, he could do so under section 133C(3) of the Immigration Act. Should such a situation arise, the 20-time Grand Slam champion would not be able to play at the Australian Open for the next three years.

Novak Djokovic at the Davis Cup Finals in 2021

Following news of his 'reported' arrest, Novak Djokovic's fans emerged outside his lawyers' office chanting the slogan, 'Free Novak.' As per reports, violence has erupted there and the local police are handling the situation.

Known as the 'King of Melbourne Park,' Djokovic is the defending champion at the Australian Open, having won the title on nine occasions.

