Controversies from Wimbledon Day 3 Djokovic's MTO gets fans talking, Zverev's brother Mischa criticized for 'shocking' mental health comments

Wimbledon is underway and has already seen its fair share of upsets within the first two days. Seeded players like Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, and Coco Gauff have bitten the dust, but the likes of Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Novak Djokovic have progressed.

The third day of the Championships had its share of controversies, particularly surrounding Djokovic and Zverev. Fans criticized Djokovic's decision to take a medical timeout yet again in the match against Alexandre Muller, as well as Alexander Zverev's brother, Mischa's, comments about mental health.

Novak Djokovic took a MTO against Muller:

Djokovic won the first set at a canter against Muller on the second day of the tournament. However, the Frenchman then bounced back by winning the second set through a tie-break. Midway through the third set, the 38-year-old Serb took a medical timeout, in which his doctor appeared to give him a pill.

The pill addressed a "stomach bug" that was troubling him, according to Djokovic himself. The Serb said in this regard,

Whether it was a stomach bug or something else, I don’t know. I struggled with that but the energy kicked back after some miracle pills from the doctors."

Some fans disapproved of the Serb's actions, and one fan called him " a Guinness World Record holder" for medical timeouts.

However, some tennis fans stood in the 24-time Grand Slam winner's support as well

Mischa Zverev's comments after his brother's interview invited criticism

Alexander Zverev lost in the first round match to Arthur Rinderknech and said in the post-match interview that he was feeling " empty" and miserable after the defeat. He also disclosed his plans to undergo mental therapy as a treatment.

However, his elder brother Mischa's comments on it have raised quite a few eyebrows. Mischa Zverev, who is a retired tennis player himself, said in this regard,

He’s fine. He lost. Of course, you’re sad and disappointed, but that’s part of the issue. But he’s not missing out on anything, unlike in recent years when he sprained his ankle or something like that. It’s sad. It’s a shame he lost. I don’t know what to make of his comments; I’m hearing them for the first time.”

Mischa also referred to kids in Africa, who were supposedly having it a lot worse in their lives. The tennis fans did not take that comparison well, and some of them suggested that a few of Zverev's family members needed medical therapy as well.

Some fans slammed Mischa for disregarding his brother's concern for his own mental health

Zverev will be seen next at the Swiss Open in Gstaad, which is set to commence on July 14th. Meanwhile, the Serb will look to win the second round at Wimbledon against British player Dan Evans.

