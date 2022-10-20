"I am convinced that he could stay at the top for another 3 years and fight for all the titles" - Goran Ivanisevic on Novak Djokovic's fitness level

Novak Djokovic could stay at the top for another three years or so and win many more titles, his coach Goran Ivanišević has said.

In an interview with Croatian website Sportske Novosti, Ivanišević feels there is enough fuel in Novak Djokovic's tank to last a few more years on the tour.

"He was always physically fit and that was never a problem, and if he stays like that, I am convinced that he could stay at the top or near the top for another three years and fight for all the titles," Ivanišević said.

Djokovic, a winner of 21 Grand Slam titles, is gunning to breach the 100-title mark on the ATP tour. The 35-year-old won titles in Tel Aviv and Astana, taking his tally to 90. He is fifth behind Jimmy Connors (109 titles), Roger Federer (103 titles), Ivan Lendl (94 titles) and Rafael Nadal (92 titles).

Given the form the Serb has been in, Goran Ivanišević feels Djokovic can break those records too in due course of time.

"Everything related to some kind of record is interesting to Novak. The question remains how much he will play and how long it will last, but at the moment he is in now, I am sure he could attack or influence those records as well," he added.

Novak Djokovic eyes ATP Finals trophy

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Laver Cup. (PC: Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic won his seventh Wimbledon title earlier this year, beating Nick Kyrgios in a pulsating final, and has been on break as his unvaccinated status forced him to miss tournaments in North America, including Indian Wells, Miami, Toronto and Cincinnati along with the US Open.

The Serb was in action at the Laver Cup where he won two of his three matches and is now eyeing a triumph in the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

The 35-year-old has a 33-6 record in the ongoing season, winning four titles. The Serb would achieve a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title (alongside Pete Sampras) were he to win the trophy in Turin this year.

The Serb mentioned that being away from the sport since Wimbledon made him hungrier to return to the tour and win titles.

“I could not ask for a better re-start of the season. I’m super-pumped and motivated to end the season as well as I have done these past couple of weeks,” Novak Djokovic said after winning his 90th ATP title at the 2022 Astana Open.

Poll : 0 votes