India’s best tennis talent to compete at Taste’L GSTA $200 ITF Mumbai 2021 tournament

India's best tennis talent will compete at Taste’L GSTA $200 ITF Mumbai 2021. It will be played on the newly refurbished tennis courts at Practennis, Andheri from October 4 to 8.

Ex-national champion Ajai Selvaraj, Padmashree Awardee Nitin Kirtane, World Senior silver medalist Mayur Vasant and current Senior Indian team members Sanjai Kumar, Sanjiv Mehra and Nagraj will participate in the tournament.

These are some of the fancied names from Indian Senior tennis that will feature among the 225 tennis players who will be seen in action. INR 5.5 lakh has been set as the prize money for the Taste’L GSTA S200 ITF Mumbai 2021.

The five-day tournament, in association with L&T Mutual Fund, will be held at Practennis, Andheri in Mumbai. Also participating in the event will be 80-year-old Shrikant Parekh, who has till date won 186 singles titles in various age groups.

An encouraging response has also been received from women whose passion for the sport will see them travel alone to Mumbai. They will be coming from states like Assam, Hyderabad, Chennai, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Five-day event will mark return of tennis to Mumbai

The event, which marks the return of competitive tennis to Mumbai since the lockdown in March 2020, is the first S200 ITF tournament to be awarded to India. With the first tourney since lockdown in Mumbai, it has received a huge response, with players coming from all corners of the country, even as far as Imphal. More than 100 entries have been received from players from other states, with 5 entries coming in from Indians settled abroad.

Nitin Kirtane (L) and Ajai Selvaraj will vie for the top honors

Enerzal is the Hydration Partner for the event and was represented by Anang Basu. The event is Powered by Buy Sports.in, represented by Rahil Makharia.

Singles and doubles events will be held for men in the age groups of 35 plus, 40 plus, 50 plus, 60 plus and 70 plus categories. Singles and doubles will be held for women in age groups of 30 plus and 35 plus.

The men’s events will offer total prize money of INR 5 lakh with the singles winners in each age group standing to win Rs 10,000 and the runners-up Rs 5,000. The doubles winners will be richer by Rs 8,000 with the runner-up pair getting richer by Rs 7,000.

Women’s singles winners will take home Rs 4,000 and the doubles winners will gain Rs 3,000. Prize money in the men’s singles will be given till the round of 32, while for women’s singles it will be till the quarterfinals.

The event is being held under the aegis of AITA and MSLTA and will be played on the 12 refurbished, floodlit courts of Practennis. They come with complete lounge and gym facilities. Physios and doctors will be available on call. Meals and accommodation assistance will be provided to all the players.

Nikhil Prabhakar Rao is the Championship Director. He has previously organized the highest prize money national level event in the country at Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana, Mumbai.

Covid guidelines will be strictly followed with only double vaccinated players allowed to participate, informed the organizers.

