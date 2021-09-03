Sejal Bhutada wins double crown at AITA All India Junior Circuit U-14 tennis tournament

Sejal Bhutada bagged double crown in the Under-14 category of the AITA All India Junior Circuit (CS-7) tennis tournament at the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy in Hyderabad on Friday.

It was a phenomenal day for this little Nagpur girl, who made her parents and the tennis fraternity in Maharashtra proud with her efforts.

The tournament was organized by the All India Tennis Association by strictly following all pandemic protocols.

In the Under-14 girls singles, 13-year-old Sejal Bhutada was the top seed in a draw of 32 players and steadily won her matches from the start.

In the summit clash on Friday afternoon, Sejal played against Sai Ananya of Telangana and won 6-4, 6-4.

Known for her swift movements, Sejal was in control of the proceedings from the start and did not give any chance to her local rival Sai Ananya. Both sets were closely fought and witnessed several long rallies.

Sejal and Asin win U-14 girls doubles title

In the Under-14 girls' doubles final, second seed Sejal and her partner Asin Kominini stunned the top-seeded pair of Ahana Kaur and Rishita Bokka 6-1, 6-4. The duo of Sejal and Asin wrapped up the opening set quite easily without breaking a sweat.

Asin Kominini (L) and Sejal Bhutada emerged U-14 girls doubles champions

However, Sejal and Asin faced stiff competition from Ahana Kaur and Rishita Bokka in the second set. The way Ahana and Rishita were playing in the second set it looked like the match would go into the decider. But Sejal and Asin did not lose focus and clinched the issue in their favor in straight sets.

It was a great day for Sejal, who continued her winning streak this season. The promising teenager will be playing another Under-16 tournament at the same venue next week.

“Sejal is a regular player at the MSLTA Tennis Academy at Ram Nagar, Nagpur," said Sejal’s father Gopal Bhutada. "Her sincerity, hard work and attitude towards the sport has brought out the best in her game. She has been improving steadily and maintaining her dominance in the national junior tennis circuit."

Sejal’s coaches Navin, Vishal and Suraj were delighted with her twin titles on Friday. NDHTA president Prafulla Kumar Kale congratulated the youngster on her victory and offered her full support for the future.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee