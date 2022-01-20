Craig Tiley says he will not resign over Novak Djokovic visa saga, denies reports that Tennis Australia paid Serb's legal expenses

Craig Tiley, the CEO of Tennis Australia, broke his silence on Novak Djokovic's visa saga in a recent interview with the Wide World of Sports. Tiley stressed that he would not resign from his post due to the controversy, and also denied reports that claimed Tennis Australia paid for the Serb's travel and legal fees.

Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday after the Federal Court upheld his visa cancelation order. The 20-time Grand Slam champion's visa was revoked for the second time by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, who deemed it would be in the public's best interests to deport the Serb.

Tennis Australia has copped plenty of criticism for its role in the fiasco and Tiley, who heads the organization, addressed some of the concerns during his conversation with WWOS.

When asked if he would consider resigning from his role, Tiley responded with an emphatic "no." He also stressed that his focus was on "delivering a great event."

"No. We've put a statement out recently and I'm very focused today on delivering a great event," Tiley said.

Tiley also responded to claims made by former mayor of Melbourne suburb Brighton, John Locco, that his organization had handled Djokovic’s travel and legal expenses, which reportedly amounted to around $500,000.

“I have seen those reports ... and we don’t really go into the detail of financial arrangements we have with players but those reports are simply untrue,” said Tiley.

Novak Djokovic misses Australian Open for first time since 2004

Novak Djokovic at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Novak Djokovic is not part of the Australian Open this year, marking the first time since 2004 that the Slam is without its most successful player. The World No. 1 has won the title at Melbourne Park on a record nine occasions and currently enjoys a 21-match winning streak.

In Djokovic's absence, the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and even Rafael Nadal have a golden opportunity to win the title. The Spaniard is looking for a record-breaking 21st Major, while Zverev and Medvedev are hoping to topple the Serb from the summit of the ATP rankings.

Djokovic is currently in Serbia and it is unclear when he will play next.

Edited by Arvind Sriram