Roger Federer once candidly discussed how his US Open triumph would silence speculation about his potential decline.

Federer had an exceptional 2007 season, reaching all four Grand Slam finals and emerging victorious at all but the French Open, which set high expectations for his performance in 2008.

However, the Swiss made a slow start to the year, hindered by the lingering effects of mononucleosis, and lost to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semifinal. Subsequently, he suffered defeats to Rafael Nadal in the Monte-Carlo and Hamburg Masters finals, as well as in the French Open and Wimbledon finals, adding to his setbacks.

However, he managed to turn the tide at the US Open, claiming a dominant 6-2, 7-5, 6-2 win over Andy Murray in the final to clinch his fifth consecutive title at the New York Major.

Following his victory, Roger Federer expressed satisfaction with his season, asserting that his US Open triumph would quell discussion about his perceived decline, fueled by his earlier struggles.

"Good. Pretty happy, you know. It's been maybe a year with little less titles than usual, you know. Especially struggling Masters Series I think this year, you know, but I still have a couple left. Other than that, the Slams went okay, you know. Considering the year I've had, I'm very happy right now," he said

"I always knew that if I were to get one Slam under my belt, especially the last one, things weren't looking that bad like everybody was talking about," he added.

Responding to a question about the impact of such talk, Federer admitted to feeling annoyed, revealing that it had caused "crazy people" to reach out to him and suggest that he needed mental or physical help. The Swiss expressed relief that the "pain" of this scrutiny would subside after his victory in New York and would put an end to the incessant phone calls at his parents' house.

"No, I don't think it got to me, but I was aware of it. I mean, I'm a bit disappointed. Sometimes to a point a bit annoyed, because all sorts of crazy people started writing me and trying to reach me, telling me I need some help either mentally or physically," he said with a laugh.

"You're laughing but it's the way it goes. People come out of closet and think they can start helping me now. It's just a pain. For me, this sort of puts them to rest a little bit, and calms down the phones at my parents' a little bit, which I'm happy about." he added.

Looking back at Roger Federer's US Open 2008 triumph

U.S. Open Men's Championship

Roger Federer entered the 2008 US Open as the four-time defending champion and second seed. He kicked off his campaign with a commanding 6-3, 6-0, 6-3 win over Maximo Gonzalez.

Subsequently, the Swiss legend defeated Thiago Alves 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 and triumphed over Radek Stepanek 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the fourth round. He then claimed a hard-fought 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Igor Andreev and beat Gilles Muller 7-6(5), 6-4, 7-6(5).

In a blockbuster semifinal clash, Federer defeated Novak Djokovic 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 to reach the final. Meanwhile, Andy Murray booked his place against the second seed with a 6-2, 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4 win over Rafael Nadal. The Swiss icon then beat the Brit in straight sets to clinch the 13th of his 20 Grand Slam titles.

