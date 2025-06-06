Match Details
Fixture: (2) Alejandro Tabilo vs (5) Tseng Chun-hsin
Date: June 6, 2025
Tournament: Czech Open 2025
Round: Semifinal
Venue: TK Agrofert, Prostejov, Czech Republic
Category: ATP 125 (Challenger Tour)
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: € 145,250
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis Channel, BBC TV
Alejandro Tabilo vs Tseng Chun-hsin preview
The semifinal of the 2025 Czech Open will be contested between the second seed, Alejandro Tabilo, and the fifth seed Tseng Chun-hsin. 2025 has not been a good year for Tabilo as the Chilean has only won eight of the nineteen matches he has played, including Challenger-level matches. On the Tour level, he has not gotten past the third round at any of the events he has played.
At the Czech Open, Tabilo opened his campaign with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 win over local favorite Hynek Barton in the first round. He then won 7-6 (4), 6-3 against Lukas Klein in the second round and then got a third successive victory for the first time in 2025, when he won 1-6, 6-4, 6-0 against eighth-seeded Zsombor Piros in the quarterfinal.
Meanwhile, Tseng Chun-hsin had his best result at the Rio Open, where he lost 4-6, 1-6 against Sebastian Baez in the quarterfinal. The Taiwanese player has also won a Challenger title this year, winning the event in Vicenza with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Lukas Neumayer in the final.
At the Czech Open, Chun-hsin opened his campaign with a 7-6 (2), 6-1 win over Adolfo Daniel Vallejo in the first round. In the next round, he won 6-1, 7-5 against Luca Van Assche and followed it up with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Jurij Rodionov in the quarterfinal.
Alejandro Tabilo vs Tseng Chun-hsin head-to-head
Tseng has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Tabilo, winning the only match 6-2, 7-5 at this year's Rio Open.
Alejandro Tabilo vs Tseng Chun-hsin odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Alejandro Tabilo vs Tseng Chun-hsin prediction
Tabilo has reached two clay-court finals in his career so far. He reached the final of the 2022 Cordoba Open, losing 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 against Albert Ramos Vinolas. He also reached the final of the Chile Open last year, losing 6-3, 0-6, 4-6 against Sebastian Baez.
Chun-hsin has yet to make a final on the main Tour, but the Taiwanese player does have six clay-court titles on the Challenger Tour, the last of which came in Vincenza the previous week.
Chun-hsin is the favorite for the upcoming match as he is the more in-form player and has a positive head-to-head against Tabilo.
Pick- Tseng Chun-hsin to win three sets.