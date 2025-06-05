Czech Open 2025: Alexander Shevchenko vs Vitaliy Sachko preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

  • home icon
By SAGNIK DATTA
Modified Jun 05, 2025 02:43 GMT
Alexander Shevchenko (L) vs Vitaliy Sachko (R) preview, (Source: Getty Images)
Match Details

Fixture: (6) Alexander Shevchenko vs Vitaliy Sachko

Date: June 5, 2025

Tournament: Czech Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: TK Agrofert, Prostejov, Czech Republic

Category: ATP 125 (Challenger Tour)

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: € 145,250

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis Channel, BBC TV

Alexander Shevchenko vs Vitaliy Sachko preview

Sixth-seeded Alexander Shevchenko will face Vitaliy Sachko in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Czech Open on the ATP Tour. Shevchenko has not had the best of times on the main Tour in 2025, as he has had seven first-round exits in the year already, coupled with three second-round exits.

Shevchenko entered the Czech Open on the back of one of his successful stints in 2025, as he reached the second round of the French Open as a qualifier. He won against Shintaro Mochizuki and Mathys Erhard but lost against Filip Misolic in the qualifiers.

As a lucky loser, Shevchenko won 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (4) against Dusan Lajovic in the first round at Roland Garros. He lost against Ethan Quinn in a five-set thriller, losing 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), and 5-7.

Shevchenko started his campaign at the Czech Open with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Czech qualifier Petr Brunclik in the first round. He then won 6-2, 6-2 against Alejandro Moro Canas in the second round to reach his second Challenger quarterfinal of the year.

Vitaliy Sachko has played only one main draw match in 2025, losing 7-5, 2-6, 2-6 against Flavio Cobolli in the first round of the Hamburg Open. The Ukrainian has had success on the Challenger Tour, reaching two finals in Barletta and Monza, losing 5-7, 3-6 against Dalibor Svrcina and losing 3-6, 5-7 against Raphael Collignon, respectively.

At the Czech Open, Sachko began with a massive upset in the first round, winning 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 against top seed Jakub Mensik. He kept up the momentum to win 6-1, 6-3 against Milos Karol in the second round to reach the quarterfinals.

Alexander Shevchenko vs Vitaliy Sachko head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the two players on the Tour, but Shevchenko has won both Challenger matches against Sachko, the last of them being a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3) win in Szczecin.

Alexander Shevchenko vs Vitaliy Sachko odds

Player NameMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Alexander ShevchenkoTBDTBDTBD
Vitaliy SachkoTBDTBDTBD
(Odds will be updated once available)

Alexander Shevchenko vs Vitaliy Sachko prediction

Shevchenko has reached one ATP final in his career at the 2023 Moselle Open, losing 3-6, 3-6 against Ugo Humbert on an indoor hard court. Shevchenko does have two clay-court titles on the Challenger Tour, the last of which came in Madrid, where he won 6-4, 6-3 against Pedro Cachin in the final.

Sachko has no showings to boast of on the main ATP Tour. However, he has reached five clay-court finals on the Challenger Tour, with his only title coming in Bratislava with a 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (2) win over Dimitar Kuzmanov in the final.

Shevchenko is the favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the seeded player and has won both his Challenger matches against Sachko on clay courts.

Pick- Shevchenko to win in straight sets

