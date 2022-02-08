Dallas Open 2022: John Isner vs Kevin Anderson preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) John Isner vs Kevin Anderson.

Date: 9 February 2022.

Tournament: Dallas Open.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Dallas, Texas, USA.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $708,530.

John Isner vs Kevin Anderson preview

Two great servers will face off in the second round of the Dallas Open as third seed John Isner takes on longtime rival Kevin Anderson on Wednesday.

Since winning the title in Atlanta and reaching the semifinals at the Toronto Masters in August 2021, Isner has suffered a drop in form. The 36-year-old ended the previous year on a three-match losing streak.

Isner hasn't had a great start to 2022 either. He has managed to win just one out of the five matches he has played so far and has seen his ranking plummet to 26th.

With the tour moving back to home soil, Isner will be eager for a turnaround in fortunes. However, the job won't be easy for the former World No. 8, with the resurgent Kevin Anderson standing in his way.

Kevin Anderson strikes a backhand at 2022 Australian Open.

Anderson previously pieced together a scintillating run to the final of the 2017 US Open and the 2018 Wimbledon Championships. It catapulted the South African star to a career-high No. 5 in the world rankings in 2018.

However, his subsequent couple of seasons were mired in a series of injuries. Anderson's ranking consequently had a free fall and the 35-year-old is now placed at the 101st spot.

He has slowly been trying to work his way up the rankings ladder and regain his confidence. Last year, he showed signs of it by winning his first title in more than two years in Newport.

Even though he is still far from being consistent, the South African could still be dangerous for any of his opponents. In the first round of the Dallas Open on Monday, Anderson blasted 21 aces to record a 6-4, 6-4 win against Sam Querrey.

Dallas Open @DALOpenTennis Solid work for Anderson







With his first win of the season under his belt, the 35-year-old will be looking to take the momentum into the second round against familiar foe Isner.

John Isner vs Kevin Anderson head-to-head

Isner and Anderson have met 12 times previously, with the American leading their head-to-head 8-4. Their last meeting, however, went in favor of Anderson, who pulled off a grueling 7-6(6), 6-7(5), 6-7(9), 6-4, 26-24 win in the Wimbledon semifinals in 2018.

The titanic tussle, which took six hours and 36 minutes to complete, went on to become the second-longest match in the history of the Championships.

John Isner vs Kevin Anderson prediction

Isner in action at 2022 ATP Cup.

With two gigantic servers squaring off, this match is likely to see multiple tie-breaks. Both men will look to hammer down aces in fast indoor conditions.

Anderson produced 21 of his own in his first round and will be eager to replicate that against Isner. Although the 6'10'' American is the bigger server in this contest, his movement remains a liability and Anderson needs to exploit that.

The South African has better court coverage and will look to make Isner run and eke out errors off his racquet. However, he hasn't had many solid results in the recent past and that could make a difference if the match gets tight.

Anderson's lack of rhythm and consistency coming into this match could help tilt the match in the home hope's favor.

Prediction: John Isner to win in three tie-breaks.

