Dallas Open 2022: John Isner vs Vasek Pospisil preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: (3) John Isner vs Vasek Pospisil.

Date: 11 February 2022.

Tournament: Dallas Open.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Dallas, Texas, USA.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt.

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 1 am GMT, 6.30 am IST.

Prize money: $708,530.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery+ App.

John Isner vs Vasek Pospisil preview

Third seed John Isner will aim for a semi-final berth when he takes on Canadian qualifier Vasek Pospisil at the Dallas Open on Friday.

Former World No. 8 Isner is desperately trying to build some rhythm, which has been missing since his run to the Atlanta title and the semifinals at the Toronto Masters in August. He came to Dallas on the back of a shabby 1-4 win-loss record for the year and looked keen for a turnaround in fortunes on home soil.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old showed sparks of his best form as he powered 30 aces past familiar foe Kevin Anderson for a grueling 7-6(1), 6-7(7), 7-6(5) win.

The confidence that Isner gained from that close win could help him make a deep run in this tournament.

Vasek Pospisil in action at 2021 US Open.

Once ranked as high as No. 25 in the world, Vasek Pospisil's progress in singles has been hampered by injuries. He has a better record in doubles, though, having won the 2014 Wimbledon title with Jack Sock.

Pospisil is now trying to work his way up the singles rankings ladder, where he is now languishing at 150th.

2021 was largely forgettable for the 31-year-old Canadian, who suffered a series of early exits apart from making the quarterfinals in Eastbourne. He has started 2022 by playing in the ATP Challenger circuit, where he has excelled so far with a title in Quimper and a couple of quarterfinal appearances.

The former Wimbledon quarterfinalist has now carried that momentum into his first ATP tour-level tournament of the year in Dallas. After winning the qualifiers in straight sets, he has notched up a couple of excellent main-draw wins.

This included a gritty 6-7(3), 7-6 6), 6-2 victory over World No. 153 Jurij Rodionov in the second round.

John Isner vs Vasek Pospisil head-to-head

Isner leads Pospisil 4-2 in the head-to-head. The American has emerged victorious in their past three meetings, including a 6-3, 6-4 win in their last showdown at Atlanta in 2017.

John Isner vs Vasek Pospisil prediction

John Isner hits a backhand at 2022 ATP Cup.

Isner will look to dictate play from the outset with his booming serve and powerful forehand. The pacy indoor conditions in Dallas perfectly suit Isner's big-hitting game.

Against Anderson, he was at his sharpest while serving, producing 30 aces and landing 75% of his first serves. With the 6'10" American serving this well, Pospisil's only hope is to attack the other parts of his game.

Isner isn't one of the best movers on the tour and the Canadian could inflict some damage by serving well and mixing things up to throw him off his rhythm. Being a proficient doubles player, Pospisil has excellent volleying skills and will look for every opportunity to make forays to the net.

However, doing it consistently could be a challenge for him. Isner has been more solid than him in the past few months and that could help him pull through this one.

Prediction: John Isner to win in two tight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra